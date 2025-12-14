Diptyx Open Source Dual-Screen E-Reader Launches on Crowd Supply

Diptyx launches on Crowd Supply as an open-source, repairable, dual-screen e-reader with e-ink displays, physical buttons, and weeks of battery life.

Diptyx is a new open-source e-reader now crowdfunding on Crowd Supply, positioning itself as a long-term alternative to locked-down commercial devices. Built around an ESP32 microcontroller and a distinctive dual-screen design, the device focuses on ownership, repairability, and offline reading without DRM or cloud dependencies.

The most striking aspect of Diptyx is its book-like form factor. Two 5.83-inch black-and-white e-ink displays are joined by a hinge, allowing the device to close like a physical book and protect the screens without requiring a case.

When opened, the dual-screen layout provides a combined screen area of 210 cm², noticeably larger than most single-screen e-readers in its class. Physical buttons handle page navigation, eliminating the need for touch input.

Diptyx is an open-source, repairable, dual-screen e-reader.

Regarding software, Diptyx runs custom firmware designed to read EPUB files. Books are transferred over USB-C and stored locally on a user-replaceable 2 GB SD card. There is no DRM, no required account, and no internet connection needed in the stock configuration. The device boots directly to the user’s library or the last open book, prioritizing a distraction-free reading experience.

On the power efficiency side, two 1500 mAh Li-Po batteries, combined with e-ink displays and aggressive deep-sleep behavior, allow the device to run for weeks on a single charge. In standby mode, power consumption is low enough for the device to last for months, while still offering near-instant wake-up with a button press.

Moreover, readers can upload custom fonts, adjust margins and line spacing, enable dark mode, and configure standby behavior directly from the settings menu. Because the firmware is open source and will be released under the MIT license, users are free to extend it further, including enabling Wi-Fi features, adding RSS readers, building custom applications, or even turning the device into a dual-screen writing tool with a Bluetooth keyboard.

The crowdfunding campaign is currently seeking $27,000, with $17,410 already raised and 39 days remaining. The device is priced at $230. Manufacturing and final assembly are planned in the Netherlands, with distribution handled globally through Crowd Supply’s fulfillment partner, Mouser Electronics.

For more information, visit the manufacturer’s website.

All design files for the enclosure, electronics, and firmware will be released after the campaign, along with development tools such as FreeCAD, KiCad, and standard open-source software.