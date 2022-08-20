Deepin 23 Preview Released, Introducing New Package Format

Deepin 23 Preview was released, introducing its new format for distributing software packages in Linux, Linglong.

Deepin is a Chinese-made Linux distribution based on the Debian stable branch aimed at the average desktop computer user. It is one of the Linux distros to which the definition of “gorgeous” most fully applies.

The distro comes with the internally developed DDE (Deepin Desktop Environment), one of the best-looking Linux desktop environments. Everything about it is designed to provide the user with the most aesthetic satisfaction possible.

In other words, the distro has a tradition of beauty. And this tradition appears to be continued in the upcoming Deepin 23, which ‘Preview’ was just released recently. So let’s see what it has in store for us.

What’s New in Deepin 23

At first glance, the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) user interface appears unchanged. That’s because the focus of the Deepin 23 is not on the distribution’s appearance but on what’s going on under the hood. Namely, Linglong.

Yes, I know. Linglong? What’s that? Let me explain. The terms Flatpak and Snap are already well-known in the Linux community. So, it seems that Linglong will be added to the list.

In other words, Linglong is yet another Linux software distribution format developed in-house by the Deepin devs.

Linglong is a new independent package management toolset dedicated to solving various compatibility problems caused by complex package formats and cross dependencies under Linux, as well as to reducing the security risks caused by decentralized control of permissions.

Additionally, Deepin’s devs have even created a special app store for the purpose, which can be found at store.linglong.dev.

However, given the opposition to Canonical’s Snap among the Linux community, the decision of a far less popular name like Deepin to impose their own cross-distro package format is risky with uncertain outcomes.

The documentation is available here for those who want to learn more about Linglong.

The Atomic Updates are the next big thing to look out for in the upcoming Deepin 23 release. These are primarily concerned with how the system handles the installation of system updates.

In other words, system updates are completed if packages are successfully installed. However, if system updates fail, the system can be reverted to the previous state with no changes, effectively avoiding the problem of some dependencies being installed but the system not being fully upgraded.

Additionally, the Atomic Updates are not dependent on system installation methods or specific partitions, and they support system rollback following an upgrade. So we can only say, “Well done, Deepin!”

The last thing to mention about the upcoming release is the creation of a brand new Deepin package repository specifically tailored to the needs of the Deepin 23 release. So, Deepin encourages anyone interested in developing the distro to help create packages for it.

You can refer to the official announcement for detailed information about all changes in Deepin 23 Preview release.

Download

Keep in mind that Deepin 23 Preview release is a rather large download at 3.6 GB, and the direct download speed is underwhelming.

Additionally, if you’re new to Deepin and want to try it, know that the Deepin installer requires you to have at least 64 GB of disk space which is a massive amount of disk space for a Linux distro.

So, if you want to download the Deepin 23 Preview release, the links to the installation ISO images are at the bottom of the official announcement.