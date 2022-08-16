Debian GNU/Linux Turned 29, Happy Birthday!

On this day, 29 years ago, Debian GNU/Linux, one of today’s oldest and most popular Linux distributions, began its journey to become a legend.

The Linux world is diverse. So, of course, each of the hundreds of Linux distributions has its birthday. However, a few deserve to be recognized above all others, and Debian is one of them.

On August 16th, 1993, the Debian Project was officially founded by Ian Murdock (then an undergraduate at Purdue University). At that time, the concept of a “Linux distribution” was new. So Ian intended Debian to be a distribution that would be made openly, in the spirit of Linux and GNU.

Debian was the only distribution open for every developer and user to contribute their work when it began. Furthermore, the creation of Debian was sponsored by the FSF’s GNU project for one year (November 1994 to November 1995).

Today, 29 years later, Debian is a name that needs no further introduction. Its contribution to what we now call Linux can be summed up in a single word: foundational.

Yes, hundreds of Linux distributions are available today, but the ones that can be called original, created from scratch, can be counted on fingers. One of them is Debian.

Many well-known names in the Linux world today can be traced back to its solid foundation. It is enough to mention names like Ubuntu, Kali Linux, Deepin, MX Linux, etc. More precisely, referring to DistroWatch, about 120 other Linux distros are based on Debian today.

And this is not by chance. Debian has made a name for itself as an operating system that provides uncompromising stability and reliability while remaining one of the Linux distributions closest to the spirit of GNU and Open Source.

So if we made a slight digression, we would compare Debian to one of our best old childhood friends. Stable and timeless, proven loyal and reliable over the years, ready to meet your every need.

You know, so many Linux distributions have arisen on the horizon. Unfortunately, some have failed to stand the test of time. But Debian has always been and continues to be a constant.

Our entire team at Linuxiac has the utmost respect for the Debian project, and we want to express our gratitude for all it has given to the Linux community with this article.

Finally, we can’t wait to see what Debian has in store for us next year, when it celebrates its 30th anniversary, with the then-expected release of Debian 12 “Bookworm.”

Happy 29th birthday, Debian GNU/Linux! We wish you at least 29 more fantastic years, during which, as before, you will continue to prove the power of the Open Source community every day.