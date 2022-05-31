Deepin Linux 20.6 Is Here with Updated Apps and New Features

Deepin 20.6 arrives precisely two months after the previous version’s release, bringing a new set of changes and improvements.

Deepin is a Chinese-made Linux distribution based on the Debian stable branch aimed at the average desktop computer user.

Deepin is probably the Linux distribution to which the definition of “gorgeous” most fully applies. Everything about it is designed to provide the user with the most aesthetic satisfaction possible.

The distro has a tradition of beauty. It comes with the internally developed DDE (Deepin Desktop Environment), one of the best-looking Linux desktop environments.

This tradition continued in the recently released Deepin 20.6. So let’s have a look at what has changed.

What’s New in Deepin 20.6

We’ll start with what’s new in the App Store, one of the main applications that distinguish the distribution from the rest.

It now allows filtering and categorizing of search results, with Linux native programs, Windows applications, and Android applications distinguished directly. As a result, you can find your preferred application fast and save time searching and retrieving.

The preloaded web browser with the distribution now supports choosing the default search engine during the initial installation based on the system language. Additionally, settings and controls for automatically clearing browser data have also been added.

On top of that, security has also been considered, with all default cookies encrypted.

Another key highlight of Deepin 20.6 is the new logical volume management (LVM) capability which significantly increases the system’s scalability and disk management convenience.

And while we’re on the subject of disks, we can’t help but mention that you may now manually allocate the root partition size during full-disk installation.

Deepin’s Grand Search tool got some love in this edition as well. When looking for a file with the same name in Grand Search, you may quickly locate and examine it by identifying it based on information such as the last modification time and the parent path.

Apart from those mentioned above, some additional changes also deserve to be noted here. The Calendar app now allows you to add and manage custom event types.

In addition, the Mail app now supports creating email accounts and managing emails for Exchange-based messages. On top of that, it has incorporated Calendar View and adjusted the display placement of the email attachment.

Many of the built-in applications such as Control Center, File Manager, Scan Assistant, and Image Viewer have also received several fixes in Deepin 20.6.

Under the hood, the stable kernel is upgraded to 5.15.34, and the LTS kernel is upgraded to 5.10, further improving system stability and compatibility. In addition, both can be installed and manually upgraded.

You can refer to the release announcement or the project’s home page for detailed information.

Download

Deepin 20.6 was a rather large download at 3.5 GB, and the direct download speed was underwhelming.

If you’re new to Deepin and if you’re going to try Deepin, especially if you’re going to install it on a virtual machine, know that the Deepin installer requires you to have at least 64GB of disk space which is a massive amount of disk space for a Linux distro.

If you want to download Deepin 20.6, you can grab an ISO from the link below and create a bootable USB for installation.