COSMIC Desktop Landed in Manjaro Linux

The alpha version of the COSMIC Desktop, along with GNOME 46.4, Mesa 24.1.6, and other updates, is now available for Manjaro users.

Arch-based Manjaro Linux has been quite active lately. Having recently redesigned its site and started work on an immutable version, the distro released a new stable update today, bringing fresh excitement to its global user community.

This update cycle brings critical kernel upgrades from version 4.19 to the experimental 6.11.0 rc3, along with real-time versions ensuring robust performance for critical applications. Desktop environments have also received substantial updates:

KDE Frameworks has been bumped to version 6.5.0, offering a more streamlined and efficient experience.

GNOME has advanced to version 46.4, and the Phosh mobile environment has been updated to 0.41.0, improving mobile compatibility and user interface elements.

However, the update’s big star is undoubtedly the COSMIC desktop environment, now available to Manjaro users for the first time.

Currently, in its 1.0-alpha version, COSMIC promises a more streamlined and customizable user experience. It is poised to be a game-changer for users seeking efficiency and a tailored desktop experience, surpassing some limitations GNOME imposes.

Installing it is straightforward. Launch Pamac, type “cosmic” into the search bar, and install the packages that appear. After that, log out and choose the COSMIC session from the login screen.

Apart from that, noteworthy application updates include Mesa 24.1.6 for improved graphics performance, Firefox 129, and Thunderbird 115.14.0 for web and email interaction. The update also enhances the OpenGamepadUI and Inputplumber, enhancing device interaction and control.

Lastly, to expand its hardware offerings, Manjaro offers the “Hero” gaming laptop, now available with Manjaro pre-installed. In addition to hardware, through a new partnership with Surfshark VPN, the distro now provides its users with an additional three months free on their service.

For more details, refer to the announcement.