Coreboot 24.05 Debuts with Enhanced 64-bit Support

Coreboot 24.05 open-source BIOS implementation released with support for 25 new platforms, enhanced 64-bit stability, and more.
Coreboot, an open-source firmware platform aimed at replacing proprietary firmware (BIOS or UEFI) found in most computers, has just announced the release of its latest update, Coreboot 24.05.

The new version’s development has been primarily focused on bolstering the System Management Mode (SMM). This includes significant enhancements to page table management, which have rendered these builds safe and stable for general use. Additionally, this release has marked a milestone in the stability of 64-bit Coreboot builds.

The update also includes dual TPM driver support, allowing systems to handle multiple Trusted Platform Module versions concurrently—an essential feature for enhancing hardware security.

Furthermore, with Coreboot 24.05, the architecture support for ARM devices has seen significant improvements. The release removes constraints that required running Coreboot at the highest privilege level (EL3) and now supports EL1, EL2, and EL3, thus offering more flexibility and fault prevention during higher privilege level operations.

Enhancements in utility tools and updates to external resources like toolchains and libraries have also been included. Notably, the upgrade to Linux 6.8’s Kconfig and updates to LLVM and binutils are part of this release, alongside major updates to core dependencies such as the ARM Trusted Firmware and Intel microcode.

Of course, as with every new release, this one doesn’t fail to add new supported platforms. With Coreboot 24.05, we get 25 additional options, including devices from major manufacturers like AMD, Google, HP, and Lenovo, and the integration of two new processors.

The new release can be downloaded from the project’s website, as the announcement provides detailed information about all the changes.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

