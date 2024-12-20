Calibre 7.23 Brings Cover Preview and Tag Browser Updates

Calibre, the versatile and widely celebrated e-book management software, has just rolled out its latest update—version 7.23. This release arrives just in time for the holiday season, extending warm wishes and festive cheer to everyone who relies on the platform’s robust features.

Moreover, it comes loaded with several noteworthy improvements designed to make the user experience even more intuitive and efficient.

To begin, one of the most practical new features is the enhanced Content server functionality. By clicking the three dots in the top-right corner of a book’s page, users now have a straightforward way to manage the associated data files of that title.

Additionally, the updated Edit metadata dialog elevates the process of reviewing cover images. Right-clicking on a cover now allows the reader to view the image in a larger popup window, ensuring that users can inspect details without straining their eyes.

Another welcome addition involves the Tag browser. In version 7.23, users can activate an option that restores the Tag browser tree to the same point it occupied when the library was last closed.

Furthermore, new options have been introduced to import and export stored templates in the Preferences / template functions section—an appealing feature for readers who wish to maintain consistent formatting and structure across multiple devices or libraries.

Alongside these enhancements, the team also introduced various Quality-of-Life improvements in dialogs used to edit columns containing fixed sets of values, as well as the ability to resolve doi.org links upon pasting identifiers.

While focusing primarily on enhancements, this release also addresses some bugs affecting certain users. For instance, some HTMLZ files encountered issues when opened in the Viewer, which have now been resolved.

The Amazon metadata plugin also received an update to accommodate changes in the online retailer’s search result markup, ensuring reliable data retrieval for titles listed on Amazon.

Last but certainly not least, the new version introduces fresh news sources, including Le Canard Enchaîné curated by Kabonix, while improving existing ones like The Economist, Irish Times, Popular Science, and ACM Queue.

These expanded offerings ensure that users can keep up with a broader range of reliable and diverse journalistic content right within their reading environment.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of novelties in the Calibre 7.23 open-source ebook management tool.