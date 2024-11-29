Calibre 7.22 Introduces System Tray Restart Option

Only three weeks after its previous 7.21 version, Calibre, a popular open-source ebook management tool, has just released version 7.22, which includes improvements and new features. Here they are.

Among the most notable updates is an enhancement to the Read Aloud feature in the ebook viewer. Users can now control the position of the popup control bar, which can be placed along the top or bottom edges of the screen.

This thoughtful improvement helps minimize text obstruction, allowing for a more immersive reading experience.

Another convenience feature added is the ability to restart Calibre directly from the system tray menu. This small but practical addition makes managing Calibre smoother, especially after installing updates or applying configuration changes.

Calibre 7.22 ebook management tool.

For Tolino e-reader users, the update also includes support for the latest firmware, ensuring compatibility with the newest device features.

Calibre 7.22 also addresses several bugs that have been affecting the user experience. For Windows users, popup OS notifications are now enabled even when the system tray icon is disabled, aligning the behavior with other platforms.

If you prefer not to be notified of job completion, you can turn this feature off via the Preferences menu.

A regression affecting the English transliteration of Japanese text has been corrected, ensuring accuracy when the interface language is set to Japanese. MacOS users will also be pleased to know that a bug causing the scrollbar to lose its transient behavior in dark mode has now been resolved.

Other fixes include improvements to DOCX input handling. The update ensures that spaces between consecutive footnote numbers are inserted when multiple footnotes are present, enhancing readability.

Additionally, issues with nesting table of contents (ToC) levels and reflowing lines in PDFs with sparse text have been resolved, providing a more consistent document formatting experience.

Lastly, keeping with Calibre’s commitment to bringing you up-to-date content, version 7.22 has added a new news source: Economist News, provided by unkn0wn. Existing news sources, including the Economist, Indian Express, Economist World Ahead, Frontline, and Infobae, have also been updated.

Check out the changelog for more details and the complete list of novelties in the Calibre 7.22 open-source ebook management tool.