CachyOS’s June Release Brings Important Changes

Arch-based CachyOS's June '24 update brings T2 MacBook support, BTRFS as the default file system, and more.

A month after its previous May update, CachyOS launched its June 2024 version, delivering many updates and marking its seventh release for the year. For those unfamiliar, it is an Arch-based rolling Linux distro that aims to provide users with improved performance while being simple.

One of the highlights of this release is the integration of support for Apple’s T2 MacBook, a significant step for users who prefer to run CachyOS on Apple hardware.

While Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionalities require additional configuration due to proprietary limitations, the new release simplifies the setup process through detailed documentation available on the CachyOS Wiki.

The June release also introduces the “cachy-chroot” script in its ISO, facilitating easier navigation through the chroot process and mounting BTRFS partitions.

This inclusion, along with the updated mkinitcpio microcode hook and copytoram support, promises an accelerated and streamlined installation experience by loading the ISO directly into the user’s RAM, pending sufficient memory availability.

Graphics performance sees notable upgrades, particularly for NVIDIA card users. Enabled services now support improved sleep functionality on Wayland, reducing graphical glitches.

Additionally, integrating the NVIDIA 555 driver with much-needed explicit sync support optimizes performance under the Wayland display server, providing a smoother user interface and enhanced gaming experience.

File system preferences have shifted, with BTRFS now set as the default, replacing XFS. However, users retain the choice to select and configure alternative file systems as per their requirements.

Firewall management has also transitioned from Firewalld to UFW by default, streamlining the setup process for users needing to manage network ports and security settings.

Moreover, this release declares CachyOS’s Handheld Edition stable, extending robust support to devices like the Steam Deck, Legion Go, and Rog Ally, and potentially the Ayaneo series pending further testing.

The update refines the user interface, offering the KDE Vapor Theme as the default and enhancing the overall user experience with improved latency reduction and game mode switching.

The announcement provides a complete list of changes. For developers and users eager to try out the latest capabilities, the updated ISO files are available for download via CachyOS’s official SourceForge mirrors.

Finally, this release also marks a massive update to the CachyOS Wiki, which has been restructured to provide comprehensive and user-friendly guidance for installation and configuration.