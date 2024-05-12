CachyOS’s May Release Adds Bcachefs File System Support

More than a month after its previous April update, CachyOS has launched its May 2024 version, delivering a host of updates, marking its sixth release for the year. It is an Arch-based rolling Linux distro betting on the XFS file system that aims to provide users with improved performance while being simple.

The release’s highlight is integrating the Bcachefs, a copy-on-write file system, into CachyOS’s installer. While this filesystem is still in its experimental stages, it is expected to receive significant improvements with upcoming major kernel updates.

Furthermore, the installer is equipped to automatically detect and install the necessary packages for users opting for this filesystem, simplifying the setup process.

On the desktop side, powered by Linux kernel 6.8, May’s CachyOS update now features a Plasma 6.0.4 desktop environment, accompanied by the KDE Gear 24.02.2 app collection and Frameworks 6.1.0.

The release also introduces a new AI SDK Installation type for AI developers. This feature caters specifically to the needs of local AI enthusiasts, automating the setup of essential packages for an out-of-the-box NVIDIA SDK installation.

While currently supporting CUDA and NVIDIA, plans are in place to expand this service to ROCm-supported cards in the forthcoming release.

The introduction of the Deckify Edition is particularly exciting news for gamers. This version aims to emulate a Steam Deck-like experience, incorporating all necessary gaming tools and utilizing the LAVD Scheduler funded by Valve to dramatically enhance frame timing and performance on handheld devices. The best part is that Steam Deck compatibility is also on the development map.

CachyOS’s May update also includes various fixes, such as enabling the fstrim timer correctly, preventing screen lock during ISO installation, and patching issues with ZFS and the Calamares installer’s umount module.

Moreover, the offline installer has been discontinued to streamline maintenance and ensure feature parity across installations. However, an ISO, including the offline installer, will remain a fallback option.

Lastly, CachyOS is also preparing for imminent updates with NVIDIA and AMD, with much-anticipated explicit sync changes patched into key components like Kwin, Mutter, egl-wayland, and xorg-xwayland. NVIDIA driver support is expected to be launched on May 15, with subsequent additions to the repository following internal testing.

The announcement provides a complete list of changes. For those eager to experience the latest advancements in CachyOS, the May 2024 release is available for download from the SourceForge’s mirrors.