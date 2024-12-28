Best Linux Distro of 2024? There Is No Such Thing!

Looking for the best Linux distro of 2024? Well, I have news for you. There is no such thing! Here's why.

As the year winds down, it’s that time again when the internet is flooded with articles declaring which Linux distribution was the best of the year—this time, for 2024.

These pieces can be fun to read, but let’s be honest: almost no one fully agrees with the opinions they present. If I dare say, even the authors themselves might not be entirely convinced by the conclusions they’ve written.

The reason is simple: there has never been—and never will be—a single “best Linux distribution.” It all comes down to one essential question: what is the specific use case for a given distribution?

I’m trying to say that nothing can universally apply to every need. There is no such thing as one-size-fits-all. Even “general-purpose” Linux distros, designed to strike a balance between desktop and server use, often have better alternatives for specific scenarios.

That said, while I don’t want to impose an opinion, three golden rules often determine whether a distribution is good enough to be considered among the best:

Scope

Level of Support

Learning Curve

I’ll start with the second point, the level of support. Unfortunately, this automatically rules out smaller Linux distributions from being considered among the “best.” Don’t get me wrong—I deeply admire the passion and dedication of individual developers or small teams who pour their heart and soul into their projects. Their hard work deserves recognition.

However, with all due respect, I can’t recommend something as “the best” that’s making waves today but might disappear next year because one of its three developers decides, for whatever reason, to walk away.

This naturally narrows the field to the big names backed by companies or the truly large, community-driven Linux distros that have stood the test of time. These are the ones that ensure professional, reliable, and timely updates with a level of quality that you can count on.

Now, let’s move on to the first point: scope. For over 15 years, I’ve used Arch exclusively (yes, BTW, every single day). But I would never call it the “best” Linux distribution—because it’s not. I wouldn’t even consider using it for my server needs. Also, I turn to a specific immutable distro when running containerized workloads instead. The bottom line? The best distribution depends entirely on its purpose.

Regarding the third and final point—the learning curve—the solution is straightforward. A Linux distribution should provide users with tools that make basic tasks (like installation, software management, patching, etc.) easy to handle. Ideally, these tools should also be widely adopted across other distributions.

Of course, more complex tasks will always require advanced command-line skills, and that’s perfectly fine. My point is that the learning curve should be designed with at least the intermediate Linux user in mind if not the beginner. Additionally, documentation must be detailed, professional, and easy to follow.

Here’s the point. An advanced Linux user will feel perfectly fine using user-friendly distributions like Mint or Ubuntu. However, the reverse is not true. It could be a disaster for a novice Linux user—someone for whom Linux and Ubuntu are the same things—to run into something like Arch.

With that in mind, I’ve outlined below the distros I highly recommend as some of the top releases for 2024. Let me emphasize again: there’s no such thing as a single “best” distribution. Anyone claiming otherwise is likely steering you in the wrong direction.

Top Linux Desktop Releases of 2024

The desktop Linux world is an especially dynamic and fast-evolving space, gaining more and more followers over the years. In 2024, we’ve seen some standout releases that truly shine. Here are my recommendations for desktop Linux distributions you can confidently rely on for your everyday needs.

My top recommendation is Linux Mint 22 “Wilma,” which debuted in late July. There’s already plenty of buzz about it, but to sum it up, Mint 22 strikes a perfect balance.

Linux Mint 22

It offers user-friendly simplicity, a classic desktop experience, and no unnecessary bloatware—a common misstep in smaller distros where developers assume their personal preferences suit everyone. Add attention to detail and dependable support, and it’s a clear winner.

Apart from Mint, I’m equally confident in recommending two other excellent options released in 2024 for your desktop: Fedora 41 and elementary OS 8. If you’re already familiar with Linux, Fedora 41 is a fantastic choice.

On the other hand, if you’re just starting your Linux journey, elementary OS 8 is a great option. It offers a user-friendly (macOS-like) experience with minimal need to use the terminal while providing a stable and reliable system.

Rolling Releases That Shine in 2024

I must also shout out to rolling-release Linux distributions in the desktop segment, as they fall mainly into it. Here, my recommendation goes strongly for openSUSE Tumbleweed. For advanced users, Arch provides everything they need to build the desktop of their dreams.

If you’re looking for something easier but still with an Arch taste, I’d strongly recommend EndeavourOS. Lastly, if you prefer a systemd-free experience, Void could be the perfect fit. Once you dive into it, you might find it hard to switch to anything else.

The Most Reliable Server Distros of 2024

My top recommendation for server editions launching in 2024 is Rocky Linux 9.5. Yes, AlmaLinux 9.5 is also an option, but let me explain why I lean toward Rocky.

Rocky Linux 9.5

After Red Hat’s controversial decision in 2023 to restrict access to RHEL source code, Rocky and Alma took slightly different approaches. AlmaLinux decided not to be an exact replica of RHEL but instead focused on maintaining binary compatibility.

What does that mean? Essentially, any software that runs on RHEL should work seamlessly on AlmaLinux without needing modifications. That’s great news! But here’s where I have reservations: Alma has decided to broaden its software offerings by adding extra repositories. At first glance, this sounds like a win—more options, right? And yes, it can be.

However, here’s the catch: What happens if, down the line—say, two years from now—you want to migrate your servers from Alma to another RHEL-based distribution? Those extra repositories—and the software installed from them—could create compatibility headaches or even block the migration entirely.

I mean, when I opt for a RHEL-based distribution for my servers, I expect it to stay as close as possible to RHEL’s original form. In this regard, Rocky Linux fulfills its mission better, sticking as close as possible to the original. That’s why it’s my top recommendation.

Besides Rocky and Alma, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Server Edition is another solid and reliable choice. However, opting for Canonical’s distro, you’ll need to contend with a few potentially divisive features, like the reliance on Snap packages and frequent nudges that encourage you to upgrade to an Ubuntu Pro subscription. If you’re okay with that, the Ubuntu server will do a great job.

General-Purpose Distro? One name: openSUSE Leap

In the niche of general-purpose Linux distributions—those designed to meet both desktop and server needs seamlessly—one name stands out in 2024: openSUSE Leap 15.6.

openSUSE Leap 15.6

The adorable chameleon needs no extra praise—openSUSE has long proven itself as a top-tier product you can always rely on. So, if you’re the type of user who wants a seamless desktop experience while sharpening your server-side skills with minimal learning curve, Leap is the perfect choice.

I’d also like to point out that openSUSE Leap 15.6 deserves a spot in both the above-mentioned categories of top-recommended Linux releases for desktops and servers in 2024. With the trusty chameleon by your side, you really can’t go wrong!

Top Immutable Offerings in 2024

The final category I chose to highlight on its own is the rapidly growing trend of immutable Linux distributions. I’ll say that new Linux users might find these challenging to navigate. This segment is geared toward more experienced ones—those who understand the concept of immutability and have a clear reason for choosing a distribution built around it.

If you’re searching for a reliable and immutable desktop solution, I highly recommend Nitrux. It offers a unique twist on the Plasma desktop, setting it apart from the rest. On top of that, it is ideal for users who want a visually appealing, performance-driven, and systemd-free distro that embraces modern app technologies.

Nitrux 3.8

If you prefer a classic desktop experience, Fedora 41 Silverblue, part of Fedora’s Atomic Desktops, featuring the GNOME desktop environment, has plenty to offer.

Lastly, let’s talk about the servers field. While the term “server” might bring to mind certain traditional concepts, actually, there’s no such thing as an immutable server in this niche. I mean, this kind of Linux distro truly excels in one particular field – when used as a platform for hosting container workloads.

So, if you’re exploring immutable options in 2024 for your containerization needs while benefiting from transactional updates, I strongly recommend considering the rolling openSUSE MicroOS—it’s a standout choice in this space.

Conclusion

Well, that was my overview of the most prominent Linux releases in 2024 that you can bet on. Remember, there’s no such thing as the “best” Linux distribution—it all depends on your specific needs and the support you have available.

So, the next time someone claims to know the “best” Linux distribution, your response should be, “Best for what?” If their answer is something vague like “For everything,” it’s probably time to look elsewhere for reliable advice.

Wishing you happy holidays and a wonderful start to 2025!