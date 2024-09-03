Audacity 3.6.2 Bringing Back Legacy Effects

Audacity 3.6.2 open-source audio editor includes Legacy effects, enhances performance, and resolves numerous bugs.
Audacity 3.6.2 Bringing Back Legacy Effects

Audacity 3.6.2 has been released, addressing numerous bugs and bringing back some beloved features under a new “Legacy” effects section. The update includes classic tools such as the old Limiter, Compressor, and Classic Filters, catering to long-time users who prefer the traditional setup.

Transitioning to the technical improvements, the patch primarily focuses on enhancing user experience and system stability. Noteworthy bug fixes include resolving a frustrating issue where Audacity would hang after an undo operation.

Similarly, visual glitches like the disappearing zero line, envelope appearance issues for offset clips, and a bug that turned the Audacity interface white on certain systems have all been addressed.

Audacity 3.6.2 free & open-source digital audio editor.
Audacity 3.6.2 free & open-source digital audio editor.

Additionally, Linux users will find relief in fixing a disappearing pitch indicator when values hit double digits. The update also rectifies problems with cutting and pasting—ensuring clips are now correctly transferred to and from the clipboard and maintaining clip names after pasting.

For those working with multi-track projects, the update ends several disruptive behaviors. Resizing channels in a stereo track no longer breaks the track header UI, and improvements have been made to synchronizing multi-track edits when using the “editing clips can move other clips” preference.

Moreover, Audacity 3.6.2 addresses more severe issues, such as crashes after recording long sessions and loading cloud projects and a bug that caused the software to use excessive CPU resources when minimized. Audio engineers working with multi-channel formats will appreciate the fixes for importing OGG and Wavpack files.

In terms of functionality adjustments, Audacity has reverted the behavior of selection changes during clip imports to its previous state, simplifying the editing process for users.

For detailed information about all changes in the latest version, visit the changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts