Angie 1.2.0 Web Server Released with Sticky Sessions Support

The third stable release of Angie, a drop-in replacement of the popular Nginx web server, comes with some exciting new features.

Angie is a new project formed by some of the original developers of the Nginx web server, with the ambitious goal of surpassing the original’s capability. And as you can see, its developers spared no effort in achieving this goal.

With its initial 1.0.0 release last October and 1.1.0 in January, Angie 1.2.0 hit the streets, offering exciting new features. So, let’s take a look at them.

What’s New in Angie 1.2.0 Web Server

Angie Web Server

The big new feature in Angie 1.2.0 is the added support for sticky directives and related options in the HTTP module upstream block.

HTTP server sticky sessions, also known as session affinity or session persistence, refer to a technique used in load-balancing setups to ensure that requests from a particular client are consistently routed to the same backend server throughout the session’s duration.

This functionality is provided only in the paid Nginx Plus edition, not the widely used free version. However, Angie 1.2.0 now allows you to utilize this enterprise functionality freely.

Furthermore, the new release includes various security-related enhancements, such as added NTLS (Network Trust Link Service) support in the HTTP and stream modules via the TongSuo TLS library.

On top of that, in the HTTP and stream proxy modules, you can now specify multiple certificates of different types (RSA and ECDSA) and corresponding keys.

Finally, all the features of the latest stable Nginx 1.25.0, including HTTP/3 support, are present and available in the Angie 1.2.0 release. For a complete list of changes, view the changelog.