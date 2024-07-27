Zulip 9.0 Team Collaboration Chat Rolls Out New Features

Zulip, the popular open-source group chat application, has recently launched its latest software update—Zulip Server 9.0. For those unfamiliar, it is a powerful chat application that combines the immediacy of real-time chat with the productivity benefits of threaded conversations.

Key Features of Zulip Server 9.0

Image credits: Zulip

Enhanced Compatibility and New Features

Zulip Server 9.0 now supports Ubuntu 24.04, though it has dropped support for Ubuntu 20.04, pushing users towards newer, more secure software environments.

Notably, the update includes a streamlined notification system for new features, ensuring that users are immediately aware of changes as soon as they upgrade or install the new version.

Streamlined Communication Channels

Reflecting terminology more commonly used in other apps, “streams” within Zulip have been renamed “channels.” This change is purely nominal; the functionality remains unchanged, ensuring a smooth transition for current users.

User Interface Improvements

Zulip 9.0 introduces a more readable interface with larger fonts and increased line spacing, although users can revert to a more compact mode.

The search function has been overhauled, with the “pills” search filter added, making it more intuitive. The new quote-and-reply feature enhances communication clarity and context for those needing to cite specific parts of messages.

Focus on Efficiency and Accessibility

Several updates focus on making the platform faster and more accessible. Messages and topics load quicker than ever, whether accessing Zulip through the web or desktop apps. The user interface now includes improved icons and screen reader support, broadening accessibility.

Image and Media Handling

To speed up loading times, newly uploaded images are now thumbnailed, and animated images only animate upon hover by default. This can help reduce distractions and data usage, especially in media-heavy discussions.

Streamlined Onboarding and Customization

New users will find the onboarding process more intuitive. Zulip’s features will be introduced progressively as they become relevant. The settings and preferences sections have been redesigned for easier navigation and customization.

API Enhancements and Integrations

The update isn’t just skin-deep. Zulip 9.0 includes improvements under the hood, with API enhancements that cover more common concepts and previously undocumented endpoints.

The integration capabilities, particularly with GitHub, Patreon, and Grafana, have been refined or reimplemented, making Zulip a more versatile tool for integrating other services.

For detailed information on all novelties in the new version, visit the changelog.