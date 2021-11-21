ZombieTrackerGPS (ZTGPS) is a Fitness Tracker for Linux

ZombieTrackerGPS (ZTGPS) Linux fitness tracker can manage collections of GPS tracks from biking, hiking, rafting, light aircraft, snowboarding, and many other activities.

ZombieTrackerGPS is a free and open source application that allows you to view and organize maps, data points and routes from your GPS enabled devices on your computer. In other words, ZTGPS acts as a connection between your GPS device and your computer.

ZombieTrackerGPS is a KDE native PIM application satisfying the same purpose as Garmin’s BaseCamp software, which unfortunately does not run on Linux. It’s a professional quality application with goal to fill a hole in the open source ecosystem and provide an alternative to mainstream software business models which monetize your data.

It’s important to note that privacy of your data is a central design goal in ZTGPS Linux fitness tracker. All program data resides on your local disk.

The software is written for the KDE desktop, but will work on other desktops if the KDE and Qt libraries are available. ZTGPS features local data storage, advanced sorting and query capabilities to let you see and manage your data, and a highly customizable interface to put you in control.

All you have to do is install the program on your computer, connect your GPS device to your USB port and begin editing and transferring data between the two devices.

ZTGPS Linux Fitness Tracker Features

With ZombieTrackerGPS Linux fitness tracker you can import and export GPS files in GPX, TCX, KML, and FIT formats. On top of that ZTGPS is also able to support and non-Garmin GPS units, as long as they can provide one of these file formats.

Among the ZombieTrackerGPS highlights are:

Support for the Linux GPSD daemon.

Support for multiple map providers.

Time based activity summarizing over weeks, months, or years, displayed by activity.

Sophisticated query facilities.

Easy recall of custom queries.

Charting and graphing to visually see elevation, speed, etc profiles.

Live capture from GPSD supported devices.

Automatic flag application to tracks for countries and sub-country regional flags.

Track and point editing features.

ZTGPS Linux fitness tracker has support for a wide variety of physical units.

Proximity based geographic name searching.

For more information about the ZTGPS Linux fitness tracker, you can visit the project’s website. The source code is available on GitLab.

Download

At the moment of writing this article the latest stable version of ZombieTrackerGPS Linux fitness tracker is 1.10.

The app is available for download for all Debian derivations (Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Linux Mint, etc) as a .deb package.

You can download the ZTGPS Linux fitness tracker from the “Download” section on the project’s website. Once the download is finished, open up the terminal and execute the following command:

sudo apt install ./zombietrackergps-1.10_amd64.deb

Then just launch ZombieTrackerGPS from the application menu.