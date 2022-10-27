Zorin OS 16.2 Is Here as the Best Linux Distro for Windows Users

Zorin OS 16.2 includes an updated app base, an improved office experience, and enhanced support for Windows apps.

Zorin OS is a Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that aims to make life easier for new users, especially those from Windows.

The distribution has a beautiful user interface with which Windows 11 users will feel comfortable. Moreover, Zorin includes many well-known productivity tools.

Today, seven months after the previous 16.1 release, Zorin OS 16.2 is available for download. So, without further ado, let’s see what’s new.

Zorin OS 16.2 Highlights

Zorin is all about aesthetics and usability. Everything about it is designed to look nice while making it as simple as possible for Linux users to use the operating system.

It’s not surprising then that Zorin OS 16.2 pays special attention to a critical component of any desktop system – working with an office suite, especially its fonts.

When documents are created on Windows, they, of course, use Microsoft Windows’ default fonts. Unfortunately, these fonts are subject to a proprietary license, so they cannot be preinstalled in Linux. This frequently leads to visual discrepancies between the original document and its Linux version.

To address this issue, Zorin OS 12 comes with preinstalled alternatives to some of the most popular fonts used in the Microsoft Office suite. As a result, the documents in Zorin OS look almost identical to their original versions in Windows.

Another notable new feature in Zorin 16.2 is the ease with which users can install Windows applications using the new “Windows App Support” tool. You can find it in the “System Tools” menu.

When you click on it, an installer will launch, installing the Wine compatibility layer and PlayOnLinux on your Zorin OS 16.2 system. Wine allows you to run many Windows apps, like native apps inside Zorin OS.

At the same time, PlayOnLinux simplifies the installation of Windows apps and games and applies Wine patches to make individual Windows apps more compatible with Zorin OS and run faster.

Of course, in the latest Zorin OS release, you can also find updated application packages that include the following:

LibreOffice 7.4.2 Office Suite

Firefox 105 Web Browser

GIMP 2.10.18 Image Manipulation Program

Brasero 3.12 CD/DVD Burning App

As previously stated, Zorin OS is based on Ubuntu. So, you may be surprised to learn that version 16.2 is not based on its most recent stable LTS version, Ubuntu 22.04, but instead on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa.”

At the same time, however, Zorin 16.2 uses Linux kernel 5.15 from Ubuntu 22.04. In addition, it provides benefits such as improved hardware support for NVIDIA graphics cards, AMD Radeon and Intel graphics cards, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and audio devices.

So, in conclusion, Zorin OS 16.2 provides a polished, top-notch experience sought by many Linux enthusiasts. You can refer to the announcement for detailed information about all changes.

Download

The base edition, Zorin OS 16.2 “Core,” is free for download and includes all the essentials. You can grab the installation ISO file via the button below:

If you opt for the “Pro” edition at $39, you also get access to a “Pro Lite” edition, which targets low-spec PCs.

Compared to “Core,” the “Pro” edition comes with more preinstalled apps, additional premium desktop layouts, and Zorin installation support.

Finally, if you already use Zorin OS 16, there is no need to reinstall it. Instead, you can upgrade to Zorin OS 16.2 by downloading and installing the latest updates from the Software Updater app.