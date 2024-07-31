Xen 4.19 Hypervisor Debuts With Expanded ARM and x86 Capabilities

Xen 4.19 type-1 hypervisor debuts with enhanced hardware support for x86 and Arm, plus new features and improvements. Full details inside.

The Xen Project, an open-source type-1 hypervisor using a microkernel design, has just released version 4.19.

It brings important updates, chiefly aimed at enhancing hardware support for the x86 and Arm architectures and introducing performance and functionality improvements.

Key Updates in Xen 4.19

Xen 4.19 broadens its hardware support, particularly for the x86 and Arm architectures.

For instance, x86 systems will see improvements, such as the streamlined configuration of hardware domains, significantly reducing setup times. A new approach to handling interrupts optimizes processing and response times across different CPU clusters.

At the same time, Arm architecture receives a notable boost with support for FF-A notifications and the ability to dynamically program nodes, simplifying configurations and enhancing performance.

Moreover, this update introduces a new driver for handling interrupts, improving the responsiveness and scalability of systems under heavy loads.

Xen 4.19 also focuses on refining developer tools and simplifying integration processes. For example, it has removed unnecessary dependencies like libsystemd from its build process when Systemd support is enabled, opting for a standalone library implementation instead.

We should also mention that support for the traditional qemu-xen and pv-grub has been deprecated in favor of newer solutions that integrate directly with mainstream projects like the Grub bootloader.

Last but not least, Xen 4.19 updated the minimum supported version of the OCaml toolchain to 4.05 to ensure compatibility with modern development environments and has increased the maximum number of CPUs that Xen can support to 16383, significantly raising the bar for scalability.

For more detailed information on all changes, visit the release notes or check out the list with the new Xen 4.19 features here.