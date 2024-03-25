Wine 9.5 Rolls Out with New Features and Dozens of Fixes

Wine 9.5 introduces improvements in Minidump support and bug fixes for a smoother operation. Here's more on that.

Only two weeks after the previous 9.4 release, the Wine project, renowned for bridging the gap between Linux and Windows applications, announced its latest version, Wine 9.5.

This latest iteration introduces many bug fixes and a few enhancements aimed at improving compatibility and performance, with the most important being:

Initial Support for SLTG-format Typelib : This version introduces initial support for SLTG-format typelib in WIDL (Wine Interface Definition Language), widening the compatibility net and promising better integration with certain Windows applications and libraries.

Exception Handling on ARM64EC : In a move to enhance support for ARM64EC architecture, this release brings improved exception handling, marking significant progress towards running Windows applications on ARM-based devices seamlessly.

Minidump Support Improvements : Wine 9.5 advances its diagnostics capabilities through enhancements in Minidump support, facilitating better debugging and analysis of application crashes.

: Wine 9.5 advances its diagnostics capabilities through enhancements in Minidump support, facilitating better debugging and analysis of application crashes. Various Bug Fixes: Wine 9.5 addresses 27 bugs, covering various applications and issues. Highlights include fixes for games like Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout Tactics, Tomb Raider 3, and Rocket League, as well as improvements to installing and operating applications requiring User Account Control (UAC) and other system integrations.

Refer to the changelog for detailed information about all changes. The source code for Wine 9.5 is available for download at the official WineHQ source repository.

Additionally, binary packages for various distributions are expected to be made available shortly, allowing for straightforward installation across different Linux flavors.