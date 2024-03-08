Wine 9.4 Released with Initial OpenGL Wayland Support

Wine 9.4 debuts with VKD3D 1.11, Wayland driver OpenGL, elevated privileges, HID enhancements, and bug fixes.
Wine 9.4 Released with Initial OpenGL Wayland Support

The Wine project, renowned for bridging the gap between Linux and Windows applications, has announced the release of its latest version, Wine 9.4.

This release’s key highlight is introducing initial OpenGL support in the Wayland driver. This development is a significant milestone, as it enhances the compatibility and performance of Windows applications that utilize OpenGL graphics, running under Linux environments managed by Wayland.

Although it is still in its initial phase, this development unlocks vast possibilities. For Linux users, it means broader access to many Windows-exclusive applications and games that rely on OpenGL for rendering.

Gamers, in particular, stand to benefit significantly, as many older and even some current games that utilize OpenGL can now run more natively on Linux without the need for complex workarounds or performance compromises.

Other notable improvements in Wine 9.4 include the bundled upgrade of VKD3D to version 1.11, which aims to implement the full Direct3D 12 API on top of Vulkan, enhancements in elevating process privileges, more HID pointer improvements, and a total of 25 bug fixes.

Each of the above updates contributes to Wine’s overall stability, functionality, and performance, making it an increasingly essential tool for Linux users who rely on Windows applications for work, creativity, or play.

Wine 9.4 can be downloaded from the project’s GitLab page. Users are encouraged to test the new release and provide feedback, which is invaluable for further app improvement.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

