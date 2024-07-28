Wine 9.14 Brings Enhanced ODBC Driver Support

Wine 9.14 rolls out with enhanced Mailslots, better ODBC driver support, user32 updates, and bug fixes.

More than two weeks after its previous 9.13 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.14. Here are the release’s key updates.

Reimplementation of Mailslots Using Server-Side I/O: Wine 9.14 has overhauled the handling of Mailslots, a messaging mechanism used in Windows for inter-process communication.

This update transitions Mailslots to server-side I/O operations, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of communications between processes running under Wine.

Enhanced Support for ODBC Windows Drivers: The new release expands the functionality of Wine’s support for ODBC (Open Database Connectivity) drivers, a standard API for accessing database management systems.

By improving compatibility with Windows-based ODBC drivers, Wine 9.14 ensures better integration with various database systems, facilitating smoother operation of database-driven Windows applications on Unix-like systems.

Expansion of user32 Data Structures into Shared Memory: Continuing its efforts to improve memory management, this update has moved more user32 data structures into shared memory. This enhancement helps to optimize application performance by reducing redundancy and improving system resource management.

Alongside the abovementioned changes, Wine 9.14 includes 20 bug fixes that address issues identified in previous versions. For more information, visit the announcement.

Wine 9.14’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.