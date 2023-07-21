Whonix Linux: Your Key to Ultimate Online Anonymity

The just-released Whonix 17 security-hardened Linux distro is everything privacy-focused and anonymity paranoids have been dreaming of.

Regarding Internet security and anonymity, the first name that comes to mind is Tails, a popular and widely used Linux distro among privacy-conscious users.

However, in the same field, there is another name that, while less well-known, offers even greater anonymity and security in your Internet experience. Please, meet Whonix.

What’s Whonix Linux?

Whonix is a Debian-based, privacy-focused, and security-hardened Linux distribution designed to provide users with the highest possible anonymity and online privacy.

It is specifically tailored for those prioritizing safeguarding their digital identity, protecting sensitive information, and evading surveillance.

But what sets Whonix apart from other privacy-oriented Linux distributions? At its core lies the unique approach of running two virtual machines (VMs) on top of the user host system, the “gateway” and the “workstation,” in tandem, providing an impenetrable barrier between the user and the outside world.

This design effectively shields users from attacks and ensures malicious software cannot directly access the internet.

1. Whonix Gateway

Whonix’s gateway VM exclusively manages all network connections, ensuring all incoming and outgoing traffic is channeled through the Tor network.

This setup effectively conceals the user’s IP address, making it almost impossible for anyone to trace their online activities.

2. Whonix Workstation

The second VM, the “workstation,” is a protected environment for day-to-day tasks, isolated from the gateway and the outside internet.

This isolation shields the user from potential threats, such as malware, IP, or MAC leaks, while ensuring no sensitive information leaves the secure Tor network.

Recently, with the release of the brand-new Whonix 17, security and Internet anonymity have been taken to new heights, catering to the needs of even the most security-conscious users.

Whonix 17 Highlights

Whonix 17 Workstation

Powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, Whonix 17 builds upon the solid shoulders of Debian 12, harnessing the power and stability of this Linux distro that has become an institution regarding freedom, security, and reliability.

The Tor network lies at the heart of Whonix, and the Tor browser is its significant component. So, in Whonix 17, the browser has received an update to v12.5.1, based on Mozilla Firefox 102.13.0esr.

On top of that, the used Tor packages are now from Debian stable instead of the Tor Project repository.

Unlike Tails, which uses GNOME as its desktop environment, Whonix developers rely on Xfce. In this light, Whonix 17 includes the most recent and up-to-date version, Xfce 4.18, bringing all the new features the desktop environment offers. You may learn more about them here.

And finally, we’ll mention that the distro now defaults to the Zsh shell, and the Qubes templates have been renamed – “whonix-gw-16” to “whonix-gateway-17” and “whonix-ws-16” to “whonix-workstation-17,” respectively.

For more detailed information, visit the release announcement or the project’s website.

It should be noted that Whonix does not offer well-known ISO installation images. Instead, you must download the OS’s pre-build images for virtualization tools like VirtualBox, KVM, or Qubes OS.

Furthermore, the operating system does not allow it to be installed on physical hardware, and for security purposes, it can be run only as a virtual machine.