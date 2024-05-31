Wayland 1.23 Released, Here’s What’s New

Wayland, the renowned display server protocol used extensively in the Linux ecosystem, has officially released version 1.23, bringing several noteworthy improvements and features to enhance user experience and developer interaction. Here they are:

Internal Connection Buffer Sizing : Wayland now allows for the customization of the internal connection buffer size through libwayland. Depending on the application’s requirements, this adjustment can lead to more efficient memory usage.

: Wayland now allows for the customization of the internal connection buffer size through libwayland. Depending on the application’s requirements, this adjustment can lead to more efficient memory usage. Enum-header Mode : The update introduces an enum-header mode for the wayland-scanner tool. This feature enables the generation of headers containing only enums, which helps share enum headers between libraries and library users.

: The update introduces an enum-header mode for the tool. This feature enables the generation of headers containing only enums, which helps share enum headers between libraries and library users. Server-side Enum Validation : To enhance robustness, wayland-scanner now also generates validator functions for enums on the server side, ensuring that the data conforms to expected values before processing.

: To enhance robustness, now also generates validator functions for enums on the server side, ensuring that the data conforms to expected values before processing. Deprecation Tracking : With the new “deprecated-since” XML attribute, developers can now mark any request, event, or enum entry as deprecated in the protocol. This feature aids in maintaining cleaner code and smooth transitions away from outdated elements.

: With the new “deprecated-since” XML attribute, developers can now mark any request, event, or enum entry as deprecated in the protocol. This feature aids in maintaining cleaner code and smooth transitions away from outdated elements. Debugging Aids: Developers can now name queues, improving the debugging process by making tracking and diagnosing issues within the event queues easier.

Apart from the changes mentioned above, the introduction of wl_client_get_user_data() and wl_client_set_user_data() in Wayland 1.23 enhances the client data management, makes it simpler to attach and manage custom data to clients, allowing for more personalized and efficient client handling.

Moreover, to expand its compatibility, the new release now supports OpenBSD, broadening its user base and usability across different systems. Lastly, the addition of a wl_shm.release request helps in the proper cleanup and management of shared memory.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Wayland 1.23.