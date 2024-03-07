Ubuntu 24.04 Drops GNOME Games from the Default Install

With a focus on a clearer desktop experience, Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat) says goodbye to the GNOME games in the default installs.
Ubuntu’s development team has decided to take a more minimalist approach to its default install. By removing the GNOME games from the upcoming 24.04 (Noble Numbat) release, the team will ensure a sleeker, more streamlined user experience.

Historically, Ubuntu followed GNOME’s lead by including a default set of games with its desktop environment. These ranged from classics like Aisleriot Solitaire and Mahjongg to Mines and Sudoku.

However, in alignment with GNOME’s recent shift towards a refined suite of core applications – exempting games – the Ubuntu team has re-evaluated the necessity of pre-installing these games.

The rationale behind this shift is multifaceted. As the Linux gaming landscape evolves, the default games package, charming as it may be with titles such as Aisleriot Solitaire, doesn’t fully represent the breadth of gaming options now available to Ubuntu users. We also fully agree with this statement.

The rise of platforms like Steam and a plethora of games in the App Center and third-party offerings suggests that users have a vast sea of gaming experiences at their fingertips. Thus, the necessity to pre-load a select few ancient games into every full installation comes into question.

Preinstalled games that shipped with Ubuntu.

As time goes by, I believe even those selected games are increasingly less representative of what Ubuntu and the wider Linux community has to offer to gamers.

Jeremy Bicha, Desktop Software Engineer at Canonical

That being said, the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble Numbat), set for launch on April 25, will see the GNOME games package removed from its desktop version.

Nevertheless, there’s a silver lining for those who cherish a round of solitaire or enjoy unearthing hidden mines for leisure. These games will remain accessible for installation via the Ubuntu repositories for anyone longing for their familiar pastime.

For more on the topic, follow the discussion here.

