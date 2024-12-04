December Steam Client Update Enhances Game Recording

Valve has just rolled out a fresh update for the Steam client, which will be automatically downloaded for users. It addresses various issues, ensuring a smoother and more stable gaming experience for everyone. Here are the highlights.

In the general section, the Steam team has worked to enhance stability by fixing several rare crash issues in the client. For users who like to keep game-related notes, the developers had resolved a bug that occasionally reset game notes when spell-checking was toggled on or off.

Additionally, the update corrects a misleading hardware video acceleration setting that showed as enabled even when GPU-accelerated rendering in webviews was disabled—both of which are required for proper hardware video acceleration.

The game recording has received particular attention, with multiple quality-of-life improvements introduced. A new settings button has been added, allowing users to reset the game recording folder to its default path easily—a welcome addition for users needing quick configuration adjustments.

The update also fixes several issues causing headaches for gamers, including an audio desynchronization problem affecting some videos, played through Steam or a Chrome browser.

Steam Client

Issues related to exporting video recordings have also been addressed, such as wrong clips being exported after successive exports and failures encountered by some users while exporting video clips.

Additionally, Linux users with Nvidia cards can rejoice as the update resolves issues that previously prevented them from utilizing their GPU for video encoding. The update also patches an issue that prevented audio capture in some games by the Steam overlay on Windows, making the recording process more reliable across platforms.

Remote Play users will notice a few key fixes as well. Specifically, an issue that was causing store and community features to be disabled when streaming to a Mac has now been resolved, along with a regression that impacted audio capture during Remote Play Together.

Furthermore, Linux users with Nvidia graphics cards will be pleased with yet another fix that addresses GPU acceleration for video encoding during streaming.

For owners of the ROG Ally X, the update fixes a problem where duplicate controllers appeared, improving device compatibility and user experience.

Lastly, macOS users will see improved stability thanks to a fix for a bug that caused the Steam client to crash on the store’s age verification page.

For more information on all changes, see the announcement.