TUXEDO Computers Released TUXEDO OS 1 to the Mass Public

TUXEDO Computers, a Linux-focused computer manufacturer, has made its in-house operating system, TUXEDO OS, available to all Linux users.

In the Linux community, TUXEDO Computers is a well-known name. The company has gained the attention of Linux supporters due to its strong focus on manufacturing notebooks and PCs specifically built and further tuned to work with Linux.

Users can choose between Ubuntu and some of its flavors for the operating system or the in-house developed TUXEDO OS, with the latter being the company’s recommended choice.

However, until now, the only way to try TUXEDO OS was to purchase a device on which it has been preinstalled. In other words, unlike, for example, Pop!_OS, the OS did not have a version that was distributed and available to the mass public.

This, however, is no longer the case. TUXEDO Computers just announced the general availability of TUXEDO OS 1, the first release of their operating system, available for free download and usage by anyone who wants to try it.

TUXEDO OS 1 Highlights

First, let’s explain what TUXEDO OS is. It is a desktop-focused Linux operating system based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS that has been further optimized for TUXEDO hardware utilizing the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

With that said, let us have a look at what TUXEDO OS 1 has to offer. The first thing to mention is something that any Linux user is familiar with – Live Mode. It allows you to test it out and get a feel for the OS before deciding whether to install it on your hardware.

TUXEDO OS comes with the well-known Calamares installer, and the installation process is smooth and seamless.

Of course, the installer allows you to set your partitioning, which enables TUXEDO OS to be installed alongside other systems without erasing their data. Something that is not possible if you use WebFAI (Fully Automated Installation), an in-house tool developed exclusively for TUXEDO OS installations.

The second feature that sets TUXEDO OS apart from the competition is Tomte. This in-house developed tool that allows you to automatically repair your existing TUXEDO OS installation if something goes wrong with it.

Of course, Tomte does not solve all issues, but it is recommended as a last resort before a full reinstallation.

Something that we should also note is the integrated WebFAI. The data from a WebFAI stick is directly integrated into the ISO and can be accessed directly from the boot menu – even when installed. Therefore, a separate stick is thus generally unnecessary.

As previously stated, TUXEDO OS 1 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish.’ So, no surprise, under the hood, you’ll find Linux kernel 5.15.

In addition, it is kept company by systemd 249.11, PulseAudio 15.99, and X.Org Server 1.7. Among the desktop applications, you’ll find LibreOffice 7.3.6, Firefox 105, Thunderbird 91, and VLC Media Player 3.0.16.

KDE Plasma is the only desktop environment included with TUXEDO OS 1. During our tests, it performed flawlessly, responding fast and smoothly to every single action.

However, unfortunately for those who want to be on the cutting-edge, TUXEDO OS 1 features KDE Plasma 5.24 rather than the most recent Plasma 5.25 desktop environment.

You can refer to the official Reddit announcement for detailed information about all changes in TUXEDO OS 1.

If you want to give TUXEDO OS 1 a try, the link to the official ISO installation image where you can download this initial OS version available to all Linux users is provided below.