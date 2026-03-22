Turris Omnia NG Wired Launches as a Linux-Powered 10Gb Router

Turris Omnia NG Wired arrives as a Linux-based 10Gb router built for homelabs with fast networking, modular hardware, and long-term support.

The Turris Omnia NG Wired is a high-performance router for advanced users, homelabs, and small network deployments. The device runs Turris OS, a Linux distribution based on OpenWrt, and features two 10 Gbps SFP+ ports for WAN and LAN, alongside four 2.5 GbE RJ45 ports, enabling flexible multi-gigabit network setups.

The platform uses a 64-bit ARMv8 quad-core processor at 2.2 GHz, with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal eMMC storage. The device also includes expansion options like M.2 slots for NVMe storage or 4G/5G modems, and USB 3.0 ports for peripherals.

Turris Omnia NG Wired Linux Router

As its name suggests, the “Wired” variant does not include built-in Wi-Fi. Instead, wireless connectivity can be added separately via optional modules, supporting Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7.

On the security side, the device integrates Turris Sentinel, a distributed system that collects threat data across deployed devices and delivers frequent firewall updates.

The router is passively cooled, ensuring silent operation, and is designed with long-term use in mind. According to the vendor, Turris devices receive updates for more than ten years, including both security fixes and new features.

The Turris Omnia NG Wired is developed by CZ.NIC, the organization behind the Czech national .cz domain, and is designed in the Czech Republic with a focus on open-source software and long-term maintainability. Pricing starts at around €420, depending on the retailer and configuration.

For more information, visit the manufacturer’s website.