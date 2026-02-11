Tails 7.4.2 Released with Emergency Kernel Fix

Tails 7.4.2 is an emergency release that patches Linux kernel security flaws that could be chained to gain administrative access.

Tails 7.4.2, the latest version of the privacy-focused Linux distribution that sends all internet traffic through the Tor network, is now out as an emergency update to fix serious security issues in the Linux kernel.

This update brings the kernel to version 6.12.69 and fixes problems listed as DSA 6126-1. These flaws could allow an app running in Tails to gain admin permissions. In theory, an attacker could exploit another unknown bug in a bundled app, along with these kernel issues, to take over the system and reveal the user’s identity.

The Tails team says this kind of attack is very unlikely, and there is no sign it has happened in real life. Still, they warn that a skilled attacker could possibly do it.

Tails 7.4.2

Apart from that, several bugs have also been resolved in this release:

Fixed an issue preventing the Wi-Fi settings from opening via the Tor Connection assistant.

Fixed a problem reopening Electrum when it was not closed cleanly.

Fixed the issue with applying the language saved on the USB stick to the Welcome Screen.

For more technical details, check the changelog or the release announcement.

If you are using Tails 7.0 or later, you can upgrade automatically to 7.4.2. If the automatic upgrade does not work or you have boot problems after upgrading, try a manual upgrade instead.