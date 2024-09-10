Tails 6.7 Rolls Out with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird

Almost a month after its previous 6.6 release, the latest version, 6.7, of the privacy-focused Linux distro Tails has been released, including several important upgrades and fixes.

In this latest update, Tails users will see an update to the Tor Browser, now at version 13.5.3, which continues to offer robust anonymous browsing capabilities.

Additionally, Thunderbird’s email client has been upgraded to version 115.15, ensuring users can access the latest security and performance improvements.

Another important update in Tails 6.7 is the upgrade of OnionShare from version 2.2 to 2.6. This new version introduces the ability to create anonymous chat rooms, adding a layer of privacy for communications, which could be particularly beneficial for journalists and activists who require confidentiality.

Tails 6.7 also resolves previous issues to provide a smoother user experience. Notably, the firewall will now remain active even during the shutdown process to enhance security protocols.

Additionally, a prior error that occurred when starting an older Tails USB stick with a system partition of only 2.5 GB has been rectified, simplifying the usage for those with older hardware.

However, users should know about a known issue with Shim SBAT verification errors. If encountered, this error typically indicates that the user’s regular Linux operating system is outdated.

In light of this, Tails 6.7 provides detailed steps for users to disable Secure Boot in their UEFI settings, which should allow their system to start again. Users are encouraged to update their regular operating systems and attempt to re-enable Secure Boot. It’s important to note that updates from Linux distributions that resolve these issues might take several months to be released.

For current Tails users, upgrading to version 6.7 is streamlined through automatic upgrades available from any version from 6.0 onwards. If users encounter issues with the automatic upgrade or if Tails fails to start post-upgrade, a manual upgrade is recommended to ensure the continuity of the Persistent Storage features.

Those interested in the technical details and the complete list of changes can refer to the release announcement or visit the full changelog.