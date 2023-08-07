Tails 5.16 Is Out with Latest Tor Browser 12.5.2

Powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, Tails 5.16, a security-focused Linux distro, comes with the latest Tor browser and some bug fixes.

Tails is a privacy and strongly security-focused Linux distribution designed to be run on a live USB drive, allowing users to boot the operating system on any computer while leaving no trace of their activity on the host computer.

The distro’s highlight is that it routes all internet traffic through the Tor network, providing high anonymity. Furthermore, it includes a wide range of privacy and security tools such as a PGP email client, Electrum Bitcoin wallet, VeraCrypt disk encryption, etc.

Recently, the Tails Project announced the general availability of Tails 5.16, so let’s see what is new.

Tails 5.16 Highlights

Tails 5.16

There is not much new to note in this release. The main one concerns the Tor browser, which in Tails 5.16 has received an update to v12.5.2, based on Mozilla Firefox 102.14.0esr.

The amd64-microcode package, containing microcode patches for all AMD AMD64 processors, has been updated to v20230719 from the Debian security repository.

Moreover, “–no-caps” has been added to the “/usr/bin/diceware” parameters to turn off capitalization and make passphrase suggestions easier to type. Diceware is a passphrase generator that concatenates words randomly picked from wordlists.

Finally, the issue in the UDF signing because of glitches in the RM process has been fixed.

You can refer to the changelog for detailed information about all changes in Tails 5.16. The latest Tails release is available for download from the official website. Automatic upgrades are available from Tails 5.0 or later to 5.16.