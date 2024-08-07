Sublime Text 4 Build 4180 Brings Fixes Across All Platforms

The popular source code editor Sublime Text 4's latest build rolls out new tools for developers, fixes, and improved features for Mac, Windows, and Linux users.

Over eight months after its previous release, Sublime Text, a versatile and popular source code editor among developers, released its latest update, build 4180, packed with various enhancements and fixes across all supported platforms.

For those unfamiliar, it is a lightweight, cross-platform, fast, and highly customizable text editor designed to help programmers with efficient code editing, navigation, and syntax highlighting. It’s favored for its speed, ease of use, and powerful “Goto Anything” feature, allowing quick file access and symbol lookup in projects.

The update boasts significant syntax highlighting advancements, with a standout update being the completely revamped Lisp syntax highlighting. Moreover, each operating system sees tailored updates that enhance performance and stability:

Linux users will appreciate kinetic scrolling and better integration with the Wayland display server, as well as fixes for previous issues with tab dragging and stability.

will appreciate kinetic scrolling and better integration with the Wayland display server, as well as fixes for previous issues with tab dragging and stability. Windows enhancements include smoother scrolling interactions and solutions to text truncation and menu theming issues.

include smoother scrolling interactions and solutions to text truncation and menu theming issues. macOS revisions offer improved file management, including a new “Put Back” option for deleted files and several fixes enhancing window management and plugin security features.

Sublime Text 4 Build 4180

Apart from those, Sublime Text 4 build 4180 significantly reduces memory usage, making editing large files easier and more efficient. UI elements like scroll bars and tabs have been improved to better support high-resolution and mixed-DPI setups.

Moreover, users will find handling images and file previews more intuitive, with added settings to control how files are opened and viewed.

For developers, the API has received a series of optimizations, ensuring more reliable and efficient coding experiences. New functionalities have been integrated to enhance auto-completion and to prevent potential leaks and errors in settings and event listeners.

Refer to the changelog for more information about all changes in the new version.