SparkyLinux 6.1 Released with Updated Packages and Improvements

The SparkyLinux team has announced the release of SparkyLinux 6.1, latest stable update in project’s 6.x series.

SparkyLinux is a desktop-oriented Linux distro created on the top of the Debian operating system. It is lightweight, fast, and simple Linux distro, suitable to run on old computers without any problems. It’s aims to be easy on system resources and can breathe new life into aging computers.

SparkyLinux includes a full-fledged operating system with LXQt, Xfce, and KDE desktop environments and minimal images for MinimalGUI and MinimalCLI which enables to install the system with a minimal set of applications, and then choose your own applications via Sparky Advanced Installer.

Today the SparkyLinux development team announced the release of SparkyLinux 6.1 rolling operating system. So let’s see what’s new.

SparkyLinux 6.1 Highlights

Powered by the Linux kernel 5.10, SparkyLinux 6.1 “Po Tolo” comes with a updated packages from Debian 11 “Bullseye” repository as of November 9th, 2021, so you are supposed to get a lot of improvements.

SparkyLinux 6.1 ships with Linux kernel. 5.10. It should be noted that the Linux kernel 5.10 is an Long Term Supported (LTS) version. The kernel developers have plans to maintain kernel 5.10 LTS up to 2026.

Moreover, with the latest release, you can also find updated application packages that include:

Firefox 78.14.0esr

Thunderbird 78.14.0

VLC 3.0.16

LibreOffice 7.0.4

LXQt 0.16.0

Xfce 4.16

Openbox 3.6.1-9

KDE Plasma 5.20.5

If you’re using SparkyLinux 6.0 on your personal computer, you can now upgrade to SparkyLinux 6.1 using the command shown below:

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

For detailed information about SparkyLinux you can refer to the project’s home page.

Download

For fresh installation with respective Desktop environments – refer below link for download. You can use Etcher or similar utility to create live USB for fresh installation.