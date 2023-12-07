Sparky Linux 7.2 Released, Here’s What’s New

Powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, Sparky Linux 7.2 features LXQt 1.2.0 and KDE Plasma 5.27.5, now with ARMHF & ARM64 images.

Sparky is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed to be lightweight, fast, and user-friendly. It aims to provide a reliable, easy-to-use desktop environment while offering various software packages.

Almost three months after the previous 7.1 release, the dev team announced the general availability of the latest stable Sparky 7.2, the second refresh in the 7.x “Orion Belt” series based on Debian’s stable branch.

Sparky Linux 7.2 Highlights

Sparky 7.2 LXQt Desktop

Powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, Sparky 7.2 comes based on the latest Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’ and Sparky stable repos as of December 5, with the key highlight being the added additional architectures.

More specifically, Sparky 7.2 has now extended its support to ARMHF and ARM64 platforms, with images ready for use, indicating the distribution’s commitment to a wider range of devices.

Moreover, the Linux kernel has been updated to version 6.1.55 for PCs, with additional versions available in the Sparky repositories. The ARM version also sees an update to kernel 6.1.58, catering to a broader range of hardware.

Users can enjoy a variety of desktop environments, including KDE Plasma 5.27.5, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, Xfce 4.18, and Openbox 3.6.1, offering a rich and customizable experience.

Key updates on the client software side include LibreOffice 7.4.7, Calamares 3.2.61, Firefox 115.5.0esr, Thunderbird 115.5.0, VLC 3.0.20, and Exaile 4.1.3. These updates ensure users have access to the latest and most stable versions of popular applications.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Sparky 7.2.

Lastly, for existing Sparky 7 users, there’s no need for a fresh installation. The system can be kept up-to-date with the latest updates, making the transition to Sparky 7.2 seamless and hassle-free.