Sparky 2024.05 Introduces Autopartitioning for Faster Setup

Sparky Linux has announced a 2024.05 update to its semi-rolling ISO images, introducing a series of enhancements, including a revamped CLI Installer with autopartitioning capabilities and an updated package base.

The highlight of this release is the improvement of the Sparky CLI Installer. It now includes an autopartitioning option, making the installation process significantly faster. Moreover, Sparky 2024.05 incorporates the newest Linux kernel versions available in the Sparky repositories, including 6.7.12, with long-term support versions also available 6.6.30, 6.1.90, and 5.15.158.

Noteworthy application updates include Firefox 115.10.0-ESR and Thunderbird 115.10.1, both of which aim to provide a more secure and stable user experience. LibreOffice has also been bumped to version 24.2.0.

Quite surprisingly, Sparky has discontinued using the Nala APT front-end due to its inadequate package upgrade performance compared to APT. In light of this, users are advised to revert to using APT for system updates via the sparky-upgrade tool.

However, if you’re betting on the LXQt desktop, you may be a bit disappointed that the updated Sparky 2024.05 still relies on the 1.4 version instead of the LXQt 2.0 released in mid-April.

Sparky 2024.05 LXQt Desktop

For MATE desktop lovers, the update replaces ‘galculator’ with ‘mate-calc’ for a more integrated experience. Moreover, all Sparky’s semi-rolling editions have some new packages added, such as ‘orca’ and ‘qt6ct’, enhancing accessibility and customization options for users.

Lastly, if you want to try Sparky 2024.05, the live user password is ‘live’, and there is no root password. Of course, users of the current Sparky rolling release do not need to reinstall their operating system. Upgrade via the command line by executing sudo sparky-upgrade to get the latest.

For those opting for a fresh install, Sparky 2024.05 semi-rolling is available in various versions, including LXQt, KDE Plasma, MATE, Xfce, MinimalGUI (Openbox), and MinimalCLI (text mode), available from the project’s download page.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information.