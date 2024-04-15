Sparky CLI Installer Introduces Autopartitioning in the Latest Update

The new Sparky CLI Installer now supports autopartitioning to speed up setups. Autologin enabled, and GRUB installation included.

The Sparky CLI Installer toolset has been refreshed with several new features promising to speed up and simplify Linux installations. Now at version 202404014, users are presented with an autopartitioning feature, which includes quick system preparation for instant use.

This means the installer will create and format three partitions as necessary: root, swap, and EFI. This automation removes the hassle from the installation process, saving time and reducing potential errors.

An important mention: this is a new feature that is very broad in approach. By selecting this option, the program will clean all the existing data on the chosen disk. For this reason, it is advised that the user back up important data before enabling the autopartitioning function.

Sparky CLI Installer Autopartitioning

The installer’s requirements are modest. It should require only 15 GB of hard disk space to function. Regarding security, the system does not require a root password but uses ‘sudo’ for administration tasks, making the user experience easy.

Also, the GRUB bootloader is installed into the MBR and set by default to delay five seconds. Note that if a desktop environment is installed, the autologin feature is on by default—rather time-saving.

The advanced feature is available now in the testing version of the latest Sparky development branch: Sparky 8. To check out and test it, you should boot your system with the newest ISO image of Sparky, version 2024.02.

To update to the newest installer, users should execute a simple two-step command in the terminal:

sudo apt update sudo apt install sparky-backup-core Code language: Bash ( bash )

Once updated, launching the CLI installer is straightforward:

sudo sparky-installer Code language: Bash ( bash )

For more details, refer to the announcement.