Three New Sparky 2024.02 Rolling Special Editions Released

Powered by Linux kernel 6.6, SparkyLinux's special GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue 2024.02 semi-rolling editions are here.

SparkyLinux, a versatile Linux distribution based on Debian’s testing branch, is famous for its lightweight nature, making it an excellent choice for new and old hardware.

Less than a week following the main Sparky rolling release update, the distro launched its special GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue 2024.02 semi-rolling editions based on the Debian testing “Trixie” branch. Let’s dive into what’s new.

Sparky 2024.02 Special Editions Highlights

Featuring the Linux kernel 6.6, Sparky GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue editions boast updated packages from Debian and Sparky’s testing repositories as of February 17, 2024.

This update follows closely with the changes introduced in the January and February 2024 releases, ensuring users can access the latest and most stable software versions.

Although the names of all three releases pretty well describe their purpose, let’s say a few words about each. For gamers, the GameOver edition offers a comprehensive suite of preinstalled games and tools, making it an ideal choice for entertainment and leisure.

Sparky 2024.02 GameOver Edition

Multimedia enthusiasts will find the edition packed with many content creation and editing tools, supporting various media formats for audio, video, and graphic design projects.

Sparky 2024.02 Multimedia Edition

Furthermore, the Rescue edition is a lifesaver for troubleshooting and system recovery tasks, equipped with extensive tools to manage and repair broken systems.

Sparky 2024.02 Rescue Edition

In its latest update, 2024.02, each of the three releases comes powered by Linux kernel 6.6.15 (with 6.7.4, 6.1.77-LTS, and 5.15.148-LTS available in Sparky repos) and promises a seamless user experience thanks to the latest and greatest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, except for the Rescue edition, which relies on the Openbox window manager.

Of course, we won’t neglect to mention that the editions significantly improve the Sparky CLI installer, which now supports XFS and Btrfs file systems once again. Additionally, the CLI installer now offers an option to bypass setting a root password, using the user password by default.

Other notable updates include GRUB 2.12 and PipeWire 1.0.3, ensuring users can access the latest system and multimedia management tools.

The main changes on the user software side are solely related to the updated package base. In this regard, you will find updated application packages that include the following:

Firefox 115.7.0 ESR

Thunderbird 115.7.0

LibreOffice 24.2

Transmission 4.0.2

VLC 3.0.20

Raspberry Pi Imager preinstalled

At the same time, they all shipped with the default installation, RiseupVPN. It allows for anonymous VPN usage, requiring no manual setup, preventing many forms of censorship and surveillance for simple, safe, and encrypted communication.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.

Because SparkyLinux’s special GameOver, Multimedia, and Rescue editions are rolling distros, there is no need to reinstall it if you already have it on your computer. Instead, you may easily update via the command line, executing “sudo sparky-upgrade.”