Rhino Linux Development Temporarily Paused

Rhino Linux development is on hold to address burnout and improve sustainability - a step towards a healthier team environment.

Rhino Linux is a relatively new distribution based on the Ubuntu development branch. But despite its Ubuntu roots, you’ll find almost nothing in it that reminds you of Ubuntu’s visual identity or GUI tools.

Instead, the distribution builds its unique identity using the Xfce desktop environment as a foundation. From this, it developed its own desktop experience called Unicorn.

Another key feature differentiating Rhino is its rolling-release model, which updates continuously instead of the standard release cycle. Many people find these features appealing, putting their trust in using the distro, but now dark clouds loom on the horizon.

Rhino Linux Temporarily Halts Development

In a recent announcement, the team behind the distro declared a temporary halt in developing their upcoming version, Rhino Linux 2024.1. The most current version, 2023.4, was released in December.

Rhino Linux

The pause comes amidst challenges related to team dynamics, maintainer burnout, and the sustainability of project management, issues that resonate deeply within open-source projects.

The decision to pause development is not one of defeat but a strategic step back to reinforce the project’s foundation. The Rhino Linux team is confronting the realities of open-source project management head-on, recognizing the need for a healthier, more sustainable approach to development.

A cornerstone of their revitalization strategy is the development of sustainable contribution policies that aim to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all contributors.

This effort is complemented by drafting a comprehensive code of conduct that will outline expected behaviors and communication standards within the community, emphasizing respect, empathy, compassion, and constructive feedback.

This situation often happens in open-source projects, for good or bad. At first, there’s a lot of excitement and energy from the people involved. Then, disagreements pop up, and there’s a need to organize everything properly to keep going. However, this is just a normal stage in the growth of any project.

Anyway, the Rhino Linux team (currently consisting of nine people) remains optimistic about the project’s future and is thankful for the community’s patience and support during this transformative period.

As always, we’ll closely monitor what’s happening and update you with any new developments.