Razer Lambda Is a Powerful Linux Laptop for AI Developers

Razer’s latest laptop isn’t designed for gamers. Instead, it’s a “Tensorbook” for engineers working on machine learning applications.

Razer is best known for its gaming PCs and peripherals, but the company has also dabbled in the productivity space on occasion.

Lambda is a deep learning infrastructure company providing computation to accelerate human progress. The company offers GPU computing to some of the top deep learning research and engineering organizations globally.

It is used by thousands of businesses and organizations, including all five of its largest technology companies.

And now, in collaboration with Razer, Lambda unveiled the new Lambda Tensorbook, dubbed “the world’s most powerful laptop conceived for deep learning,” which is available with Linux and Lambda’s deep learning software.

Razer Lambda Tensorbook

A Linux workstation is a valuable tool for people who work in the machine learning field because most of these applications are deployed on Linux servers.

That’s where a laptop like the Tensorbook comes in, pre-installed with Ubuntu and the Lambda Stack, including all the necessary drivers, apps, and machine learning tools and frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, CUDA, and others.

Most ML engineers don’t have a dedicated GPU laptop, which forces them to use shared resources on a remote machine, slowing down their development cycle. The Razer x Lambda Tensorbook solves this. It’s pre-installed with PyTorch and TensorFlow and lets you quickly train and demo your models: all from a local GUI interface. Stephen Balaban, CEO and co-founder of Lambda

All models of the Razer Lambda Tensorbook are equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 2TB SSD, and 64GB RAM, as well as a 15.6-inch 1440p display at 2560 x 1440 resolution with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

On top of that, the laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 connector, a 3.5mm jack, and an SD card reader. It weighs 4.43 lbs and is 0.66 inches thick.

According to the company, the RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU can train models up to four times faster than Apple’s M1 Max SoC. In addition, the battery life is rated at up to nine hours depending on workload, but this isn’t one of the Tensorbook’s main selling points.

Razer Lambda Tensorbook is primarily aimed at people who use the Lambda software stack and require access to the company’s GPU clusters or require a mobile workstation with enough GPU compute to build machine learning models.

Unfortunately, as one would expect, the Tensorbook is not cheap. The base model comes with Ubuntu 20.04 and starts at $3,499.99.

Although the hardware is the same across all SKUs, pricing varies significantly depending on the included software and warranty length.

For example, at $4,099.99, the warranty extends to two years, but everything else remains the same. The top-tier $4,999.99 model supports dual booting with Ubuntu and Windows.

However, the price is slightly surprising because the hardware is unlikely to be better for machine learning than other gaming laptops with comparable specs. Still, if you use Ubuntu and the tools Lambda provides, it could be a simple way to get everything installed in one place.

Those interested in purchasing one can do so directly from the Lambda store.