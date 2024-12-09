Raspberry Pi 500 Brings All-in-One PC Power to Your Desk for Just $90

Meet the Raspberry Pi 500: 2.4GHz quad-core, 8GB RAM, $90. Pair with the official $100 monitor for a complete Raspberry Pi desktop experience.

Just in time for the holiday season, Raspberry Pi has launched two highly anticipated products that promise to revolutionize compact computing. Enter the Raspberry Pi 500 and the official Raspberry Pi Monitor, designed to provide a sleek and complete desktop experience at an exceptionally affordable price.

Raspberry Pi’s mission has always been clear: to provide affordable, programmable personal computers to people worldwide. Over the years, this vision has expanded as the company has grown into one of the leading manufacturers of industrial and embedded computers.

For example, products like the $15 Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and the flagship Raspberry Pi 5 have demonstrated the company’s ability to cater to both cost-conscious and performance-driven audiences. Let’s also not forget that just two weeks ago, the company announced another exciting product, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, specifically designed for embedded applications.

And now, building on the success of the Raspberry Pi 400, the newly launched Raspberry Pi 500 takes compact computing to the next level. Combining the high-performance Raspberry Pi 5 platform with an all-in-one form factor, this device offers exceptional power and versatility:

Processor : 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76

: 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 Memory : 8GB LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM

: 8GB LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM Graphics : VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.3

: VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.3 Display Outputs : Dual 4Kp60 HDMI

: Dual 4Kp60 HDMI Connectivity : Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet

: Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet Ports : 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0

: 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0 GPIO Connector: Horizontal 40-pin Raspberry Pi GPIO

At a price of just $90—including a 32GB Raspberry Pi-branded SD card—the Raspberry Pi 500 is an unbeatable deal for both hobbyists and professionals. For an even more complete setup, the $120 Desktop Kit includes a Raspberry Pi Mouse, a 27W USB-C Power Supply, a 2-meter HDMI cable, and the latest Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide edition.

To complement the Raspberry Pi 500, the new official Raspberry Pi Monitor offers a stunning 15.6″ full HD IPS panel. Priced at $100, the monitor provides a vibrant and reliable display experience with a 45% color gamut, 80° viewing angle, and built-in 1.2W speakers. Its design is as functional as it is elegant, featuring a fold-away integrated stand, VESA mounting points, and USB-C power.

Raspberry Pi 500 with monitor.

For those who are mindful of energy use, the monitor can be powered directly from the Raspberry Pi 500. While this mode limits brightness and volume to 60% and 50%, the results remain impressive. A dedicated 5V/3A USB-C power supply can achieve full brightness and volume.

For more information, see the official announcement.

Image credits: Raspberry Pi