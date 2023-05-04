The Pulse Browser Project Is Developing a New Firefox Fork

Still in Alpha, the Firefox-based Pulse Browser relies on minimalistic UI and built-in tools to improve user experience and security.

The world of web browsers is diverse, with many options available for users to choose from. As well as the dominant Google Chrome and Firefox trying to catch up, we have Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, etc. – all premium choices. However, there’s always room for one more. Please, meet Pulse.

What is Pulse Browser?

Pulse Browser 1.0.0 Alpha Build

Currently in Alpha testing, Pulse Browser is a minimalist browser for Windows, Linux, and macOS that focuses on delivering a smooth, streamlined user experience while providing built-in tools for improving privacy and security.

Based on Firefox but with removed telemetry, it seeks to fill a gap between browsers firmly focused on security on the one hand and those relying on fewer features but a faster and more pleasant browsing experience on the other.

Furthermore, some internal Firefox components have been replaced with better open-source alternatives to the developers’ views.

Some of the key features of Pulse Browser include:

Minimalistic UI for a distraction-free user experience

Built-in by default Ad-Blocker (uBlock Origin)

Built-in light-weight QR Code generator

Removed Mozilla’s telemetry

Sidebars for quick access to all your tools

Although the project is still in its very early stages, and the only version available is an Alpha one designed solely for testing and getting a feel for the browser, our tests left us with good impressions. In comparison to Firefox, the overall feeling is of a slightly faster user experience.

So, we will be watching the project’s progress with interest. But, for now, Pulse Browser owes its existence to the enthusiasm of a tiny group of developers, so it remains to be seen whether it will be able to attract the attention of others, which is necessary to ensure its long-term existence and user base.

Finally, the developers encourage anyone interested to share their views and what they want to see in Pulse Browser on the project’s GitHub page.