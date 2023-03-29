Proxmox Backup Server 2.4 Adds LDAP Realm Authentication

Based on Debian 11.6, Proxmox Backup Server 2.4 comes with Linux kernel 5.15, updated ZFS, and a fully-integrated dark theme.

Proxmox Backup Server is an open-source backup solution that allows users to back up and restore virtual machines, containers, and physical hosts. It is designed to work with Proxmox Virtual Environment, a powerful open-source virtualization platform.

The software provides a web-based user interface for managing backups, creating backup jobs, and restoring data. It supports various backup types, including full, incremental, and differential backups, and can store backups locally or remotely.

Today, Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH released a new version of its backup management platform, Proxmox Backup Server 2.4, so let’s check what’s new.

Proxmox Backup Server 2.4 Highlights

Proxmox Backup Server 2.4 dark theme, Image credits: Proxmox

Although Proxmox Backup Server 2.4 is based on Debian 11.6, which default ships with Linux kernel 5.10, it uses a newer, long-term-supported Linux kernel 5.15. However, you can also install the most up-to-date 6.2 version, offering support for the current features of the latest hardware.

The next notable innovation in this release is entirely aesthetic and aimed at lovers of dark shades. Namely that the web administration interface now has a fully integrated dark theme variant.

Moreover, the CSS media feature “prefers-color-scheme” determines whether users prefer light or dark color schemes. In other words, if your system is configured to use a dark theme, “Proxmox Dark” will be applied by default. Of course, users can switch between the color schemes manually in the web interface as well.

However, the most notable feature in Proxmox Backup Server 2.4 is the added capability for LDAP realm authentication against an external LDAP server and user synchronization. The “Add User” dialog now includes a realm field, allowing you to add users to an LDAP or OpenID Connect realm manually. At the same time, users can be synced automatically from the LDAP server.

Last, this release ships with initial support for WORM (write once, read many) tapes. However, because Proxmox Backup Server can not differentiate between normal and WORM tapes, different naming schemes and dedicated media pools are recommended. ZFS, a local file system and logical volume manager has also been bumped to v2.1.9.

For a complete list of changes, view the changelog.

Download

The Proxmox Backup Server 2.4 installation medium is a complete operating system. It includes everything you need to install and run it quickly. In addition, the ISO contains the full feature set and is freely available for download from the project’s website.

Of course, if you are already using one of the 2.x series of the software, you can upgrade to the latest 2.4 release via the administrative UI or the APT command.

You can also check out the Proxmox community forum for help if you face any issues.