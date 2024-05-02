Proton 9.0 Rolls Out with Improvements for Gaming on Linux

Proton 9.0 is now available with support for 'Dinogen Online,' 'The Finals,' 'Lord of the Rings: Gollum' and others with improved compatibility and features.

Valve has just announced a major update to Proton, its compatibility layer that allows Windows games to run on Linux systems. The latest version, Proton 9.0, includes numerous enhancements and expansions that promise to deliver an even better gaming experience for all Linux gamers.

The highlight of this update is expanding Proton’s library of supported games. Titles that were previously only playable using the experimental version of Proton, such as Sonic Colors: Ultimate, The Finals, and Lord of the Rings: Gollum, are now fully supported.

Additionally, Proton 9.0 has improved compatibility with high-core-count CPUs, optimizing performance for games like ‘Far Cry 2’ and ‘The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition.’ This is a crucial enhancement, especially for users with more powerful systems, ensuring smoother gameplay and enhanced stability.

Furthermore, the new release also brings a raft of technical improvements and bug fixes that enhance the overall gaming experience:

NVAPI Support : NVAPI is now enabled by default for most games, improving support for Nvidia graphics card features.

: NVAPI is now enabled by default for most games, improving support for Nvidia graphics card features. Mouse and Input Handling : The update has started to ignore system mouse acceleration in games that use raw input APIs, offering more precise control.

: The update has started to ignore system mouse acceleration in games that use raw input APIs, offering more precise control. Audio and Video Improvements : Fixes were made to resolve audio issues in games like ‘Doom Eternal’ and improve video playback in titles such as ‘BIOMUTANT’ and ‘Lords of the Fallen.’

: Fixes were made to resolve audio issues in games like ‘Doom Eternal’ and improve video playback in titles such as ‘BIOMUTANT’ and ‘Lords of the Fallen.’ Crash Fixes: Several games, including ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ and ‘Phasmophobia,’ received fixes for crashes, enhancing game stability.

Lastly, Proton 9.0 has been rebased on Wine 9.0, which includes numerous updates and bug fixes that improve the compatibility and performance of Windows applications on Linux.

Check out the release announcement for more details and the complete list of novelties in Proton 9.0. Happy gaming!