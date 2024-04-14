OpenRazer 3.8 Update Brings Support for New Devices

The Latest OpenRazer 3.8 release adds support for Razer's Cobra, Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed, BlackWidow V4, and more.

OpenRazer, one of the most well-known open-source drivers and user-space daemons empowering the management and configuration of Razer peripherals under Linux, has just released version 3.8.

This update introduces support for new devices and includes several bug fixes and improvements that enhance user experience and functionality.

OpenRazer 3.8 New Device Support

The latest one supports several new Razer products, thus making more people capable of benefiting from all the advanced features on their gaming devices under a Linux environment. Among the new devices, the additions include:

Razer Cobra : A compact and precise mouse designed for both gaming and general use.

: A compact and precise mouse designed for both gaming and general use. Razer Cobra Pro (Wired) : An upgrade to the Cobra, enhancing user experience with improved responsiveness.

: An upgrade to the Cobra, enhancing user experience with improved responsiveness. Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed : Known for its durability and speed, this mouse is a favorite among gamers.

: Known for its durability and speed, this mouse is a favorite among gamers. Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Late 2019) : This powerhouse laptop, born to rule in gaming and professional use cases, is now fully supported.

: This powerhouse laptop, born to rule in gaming and professional use cases, is now fully supported. Razer BlackWidow V4 : The latest in the BlackWidow keyboard series, known for its tactile feedback and durability.

: The latest in the BlackWidow keyboard series, known for its tactile feedback and durability. Razer Ornata V3: A keyboard that combines a membrane’s soft touch with a mechanical switch’s tactile click.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes

Version 3.8 of OpenRazer also focuses on squashing bugs and refining the functionality of existing supported devices:

Reproducible Builds Fix: Timestamps have been removed from manpages, aiding in reproducible builds.

Timestamps have been removed from manpages, aiding in reproducible builds. Device-Specific Tweaks: Effects fixes apply with DPI_MAX tuned for more performance and customization on the Naga Epic Chroma and Basilisk V3 Pro.

Effects fixes apply with DPI_MAX tuned for more performance and customization on the Naga Epic Chroma and Basilisk V3 Pro. Driver Improvements: Many functions in the driver code were marked as static to optimize operation and security. Also, the handling of warning messages due to the matrix_effect_blinking in the razermouse driver was fixed.

Many functions in the driver code were marked as static to optimize operation and security. Also, the handling of warning messages due to the matrix_effect_blinking in the razermouse driver was fixed. Improved Peripherals Support: Where low-threshold settings have been improved, the DeathAdder V3 Pro has been optimized with HyperPolling Wireless Dongle up to an 8000 Hz polling rate. This provides users with an ultra-smooth and near-instantaneous response to their game inputs.

These updates ensure that Razer’s army of fans can fully take advantage of their gear with fewer bugs and better customization, making OpenRazer an essential tool for Razer product owners.

You can also see if your device is supported by visiting OpenRazer’s GitHub Page. The changelog provides detailed information about all changes.