PG Back Web 0.2 Brings Local Storage Support

PG Back Web is a new addition to the open-source community and has rapidly gained popularity among those managing PostgreSQL servers. Here’s a quick rundown in case you missed our previous article on this tool.

It is a free and open-source project written in the Go programming language. It is designed to simplify the backup of PostgreSQL databases, offering scheduled backups via an intuitive and well-crafted web interface.

The initial 0.1 version was recently upgraded to 0.2, which introduces several exciting new user features. Here they are.

PG Back Web 0.2 Highlights

Version 0.1 of PG Back Web only supported S3 buckets for backup storage. However, users could work around this restriction using MinIO. But that doesn’t matter anymore, as now, in version 0.2, you can save PostgreSQL backups locally to any directory you choose on your file system, which is a significant improvement.

The update also allows the entire backup process to run continuously, from start to finish, significantly reducing memory usage and boosting overall performance, resulting in a smoother and faster backup experience.

PG Back Web 0.2

Moreover, restoring data has never been easier, thanks to the new one-click restoration feature that PG Back Web 0.2 brings. This functionality allows users to recover their data directly from the web interface with a single click, without even needing to touch the psql tool going into command line mode.

Security has also received attention in this update, as PG Back Web 0.2 introduces a new password reset command, simplifying how users recover access.

Lastly, to keep users informed and up-to-date, v0.2 includes alerts for new versions of PG Back Web. These alerts ensure that users are always aware of the latest updates, features, and improvements.

For more information on all novelties, visit the release’s changelog or check out GitHub’s project page.

Finally, I want to add that it’s a shame that the other RDBMS widely adopted by the open-source community, MySQL/MariaDB, doesn’t have a handy tool like PG Back Web yet. Yes, phpMyAdmin is the long-time fighter out there, but the tool’s purpose, in this case, is a bit different.

So, MySQL/MariaDB users had to rely on the CLI method with the mysqldump command, which does a great job but is not the most convenient or user-friendly approach. But does one know? Following in the footsteps of PG Back Web, a similar tool might appear for these users, too.