PeerTube 6.1 Introduces Account Import/Export Feature

PeerTube, a decentralized video hosting platform developed as an alternative to centralized platforms such as YouTube, released version 6.1, which includes some new features and security fixes.

This version’s highlight is the introduction of account import/export functionality. Users can now export their entire account data, including videos, channels, and preferences, into a downloadable archive. This not only serves as a handy backup tool but also facilitates seamless transitions between PeerTube instances.

However, it’s important to note that while data can be duplicated across instances, it is not migrated, providing users greater flexibility and control over their content.

Moreover, PeerTube 6.1 now preserves the original video files upon upload, alongside transcoded versions. This means users can retain high-quality copies of their videos within the platform, streamlining storage management and ensuring accessibility without compromising quality.

To align with industry standards, the platform has reduced the duration required to count a view to just 10 seconds. In addition, views are now attributed based on unique browser identifiers rather than IP addresses, ensuring more accurate metrics and preventing view inflation.

User-friendliness is also not left out in this release. In this regard, subtitles have been made more accessible with an intuitive interface directly integrated into the video player.

Beyond feature enhancements, PeerTube 6.1 addresses two critical security vulnerabilities related to the ActivityPub federation, safeguarding user data and ensuring secure interactions across instances.

Lastly, as with every release, the platform introduces numerous improvements, bug fixes, and user experience enhancements. For detailed information about them, visit the changelog or read the release announcement.