PeerTube 4.3 Free Video Platform Is Out with New Functionalities

The ability to automatically import all videos from a remote channel into one of your PeerTube channels is the big news in PeerTube 4.3.

PeerTube allows anyone to set up their video streaming site. It is a free, self-hosted, and open-source software that users can install on their servers to create a video hosting and sharing platform. In other words, it is like having your personal YouTube at home.

Furthermore, all PeerTube sites can connect, and users having accounts on one can interact with people on the others. All PeerTube servers are interoperable as a federated network, and video load is lowered thanks to P2P (BitTorrent) in the web browser via WebTorrent.

Recently, PeerTube’s developers have finally launched PeerTube 4.3, so let’s look at the new features.

PeerTube 4.3 Highlights

The most significant change in PeerTube 4.3 is the ability to automatically import all videos from a remote channel (from another video platform) into one of your PeerTube channels.

This new feature is convenient if you are a video creator who publishes on multiple platforms and wants to get your channels available on PeerTube. You can also use this functionality to combine videos from various remote sources into a single channel.

Once this synchronization is established, PeerTube will watch the remote channel for new publications and will immediately import new videos into your channel as they appear.

Another exciting change in PeerTube 4.3 is the modifications made to the user interface. On this release, PeerTube’s devs collaborated closely with a web designer from a popular digital agency in France to improve the user experience even further.

As a result, the account creation page now features several visual enhancements. Furthermore, the position of the login page’s contents has changed, as has the position of the search box, which is now placed in the top center of each page.

Finally, PeerTube 4.3 makes the default typeface larger and lighter in color to make it more accessible. So, all those little adjustments aimed to make the app more user-friendly.

Finally, the latest PeerTube release allows automatic playback of embedded videos when the live broadcast starts. In other words, it is no longer necessary to refresh the page regularly.

You can refer to the official announcement for detailed information about all changes in PeerTube 4.3 or check the full changelog.