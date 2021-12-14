PeerTube 4.0 Free Video Platform Comes More Powerful Than Ever

PeerTube 4.0 with channel customization, playlists search, custom instance homepage and more video filters is out!

PeerTube is an open source piece of software that enables anyone to run their own tube site (like YouTube) very easily. All of the sites everyone runs can talk to each other, and people with accounts on one can interact with people on others. To put it short, PeerTube is a network of tube sites.

PeerTube is decentralized by most useful definitions of the word. Anybody can run their own PeerTube instance, and the instances can follow (or “connect”) to each other to form a larger whole. This is not an option you have with YouTube.

When you watch a video on PeerTube the data will come from the instance hosting the video, any other instance that follows that instance and has redundancy enabled and other people watching the video at the same time as you do.

Now the PeerTube’s devs has finally released PeerTube 4.0. Let’s see what are the new features.

What’s New in PeerTube 4.0

The big new feature in PeerTube 4.0 is the table view of all the videos of an instance. It facilitate instances administration and moderation by allowing you to select a batch of videos to apply the same action in bulk : delete them, block them, transcode them to or delete a certain video format, etc.

On top of that, the advanced filter features make this bulk processing easier, by distinguishing between local and remote videos or by sorting by publication date, for example.

With PeerTube 4.0 the content creators will also be able to benefit from features to better manage all the videos on their PeerTube channels or view their subscribers. For now, this subscriber view is basic and doesn’t allow for (much) action.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release comes with support for 144p video resolution. This is very low bandwidth-friendly, and can be very useful for weak connections, audio broadcasts, or videos where you don’t need to see very fine details.

Under the hood, the configuration, the code, and the API (that allows other software to interact with PeerTube) in PeerTube 4.0 have also been reviewed, changed and improved.

For more information about all changes in PeerTube 4.0, you can refer to the project’s website or visit the project’s GitHub release page.

Last but not least, it’s important to note that if you’re a user who wants to upgrade from an older version of PeerTube to the latest PeerTube 4.0, you need to execute manually a migration script (can be executed after your upgrade, while your PeerTube instance is running) to migrate HLS files name.