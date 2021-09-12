PeaZip 8.2 Released, Focused on Improving Command Line Usage

PeaZip 8.2 archive manager for Linux and Windows now supports a massive 225 archive formats. Let’s see what’s new in this version.

PeaZip is an open source cross platform archive manager software, providing encryption and compression functions, which open and extract over 200 archive types. It can schedule archives, create self-extracting archives, and can even be used as a portable program without installation.

Related: How to Unzip Files in Linux Explained with Examples

The software is released under Open Source LGPLv3 license, free for any use – private and professional. In addition, all PeaZip packages are secure downloads and do not contain advertising or harmful software.

PeaZip deploys a powerful and complete file manager for viewing, browsing and searching archive files, featuring a wide set of data security functions: strong encryption (AES, Twofish, Serpent), encrypted password manager, optional two-factor authentication (encryption with password and keyfile), secure delete, and file hashing tools.

Related: Zip Command on Linux Explained with Examples for Beginners

Today a new version was released, so let’s check what’s new in PeaZip 8.2.

PeaZip 8.2 Highlights

PeaZip 8.2 is focused on improving command line usage, updating archiving and extraction switches, and introduces (peazip)/res/batch folder which contains sample scripts and system integration files.

The archive manager is now capable of optionally displaying compression/encryption method, and modified, created, accessed timestamps for each item in archive, and to display number of items contained in each folder.

With PeaZip 8.2 is now possible to chose to keep extracted files even in case errors occurred during the extraction, and working with spanned files was improved.

Smart extraction is now available as default action to take at program’s startup, alongside “Open”, “Open as archive”, “Extract”, and “Extract here”. Above all, PeaZip 8.2 focuses on improving user experience on Linux systems, updating installers, improving the automatic configuration of applications for “open with” actions, and displaying more system’s paths in the file manager.

Last but not least, a total of 225 file extensions can now be managed by PeaZip, with addition of .apkm , .apks , and .aab Android package formats, and of Lzip .lz (on Linux versions only).

You can find out more information by visiting the project website.