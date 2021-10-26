OVPN-Admin is a Simple Web UI to Manage OpenVPN Users

OVPN-Admin makes the administration of OpenVPN users, their certificates and routes quickly and easily by using a convenient web-based UI.

OpenVPN is one of the most popular VPN protocols among VPN users. It’s both – a VPN protocol and software that uses VPN techniques to secure point-to-point and site-to-site connections.

OpenVPN is an open source and free VPN option for those looking to protect their privacy. It uses the TLS/SSL protocol for key exchange and can travel through firewalls and NATs (Network Address Translators).

However, the administration of the OpenVPN users requires certain level of skills with the Linux command line.

So, if you are looking for a GUI solution that allows you to create OpenVPN users, their certificates, and routes in convenient to use UI, we have good news for you. OVPN-Admin gives you all that and more. You might be surprised by all it can do.

OpenVPN Web UI (OVPN-Admin)

OVPN-Admin is a simple web interface to manage OpenVPN users, their certificates & routes in Linux. It is open source with its backend written in Go programming language and frontend based on Vue.js.

The software allows you to see your OpenVPN users in a web browser and perform tasks with a simple mouse click.

OVPN-Admin was originally developed for internal needs and used for years by Flant company, which is specialized in service of infrastructure open source solutions based on Kubernetes. Fortunately, this spring, they decided it could be beneficial for a wider community and made it open source by posting on GitHub.

Now every system administrator who has implemented OpenVPN can take advantage of a convenient and user-friendly web-based UI for administration of OpenVPN users. Certainly, OVPN-Admin does the thing, and everyone is welcome to try it.

It’s important to note, that OVPN-Admin uses external calls for bash , coreutils and easy-rsa , thus Linux systems only are supported at the moment.

OVPN-Admin Features

Adding OpenVPN users.

Generating certificates for OpenVPN users.

Revoking/restoring users certificates.

Generating ready-to-user config files.

OpenVPN web UI provides metrics for Prometheus, including certificates expiration date, number of connected/total users, and information about connected users.

Specifying CCD (Client Config Directory) for each user.

Operating in a master/slave mode (syncing certs and CCD with other server).

Specifying/changing password for additional authorization in OpenVPN.

Specifying the Kubernetes LoadBalancer if it’s used in front of the OpenVPN server.

The Dashboard view is elegant, robust and comes with a clean interface.

Installation

If you’re wondering how you can easily install this handy web-based UI to manage your OpenVPN users, the easiest way is by using Docker. Of course, you need to have Docker and docker-compose pre-installed.

There is a ready-to-use docker-compose.yaml, so you can just change/add values you need and start it with start.sh. The OVPN-Admin Docker image is publicly available on Docker Hub.