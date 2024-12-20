openSUSE Unveils YQPkg, a Standalone GUI Package Management Tool

YQPkg is a new Qt-based GUI package management tool for openSUSE, offering intuitive updates, installs, and dependency management.
openSUSE Unveils YQPkg, a Standalone GUI Package Manager

In an unexpected twist, openSUSE has unveiled a new tool that shows great promise and could potentially make a significant impact – YQPkg. Debuting as a lightweight, standalone GUI for openSUSE, it aims to streamline and simplify the entire package management process.

In short, the tool is designed to be a compelling alternative to traditional and well-known to many YaST.

From the outset, YQPkg showcases a future-oriented approach to package management, offering a workable alpha release that promises most of the features essential for effective and efficient system maintenance.

Set to roll out for both Tumbleweed and Slowroll distributions, YQPkg is built on Qt, enabling it to function without relying on the YaST infrastructure. Instead, it leans on libzypp—an established C++ library for handling package dependencies—ensuring a smoother user experience.

By not being tethered to YaST, YQPkg reduces complexity and paves the way for a fresh, streamlined interface.

openSUSE YQPkg GUI Package Manager
openSUSE YQPkg GUI Package Manager

To further distinguish itself, YQPkg caters to a wide range of users. Power users, for instance, can run the tool as root to perform actual installations, updates, and removals with straightforward dependency resolution.

Meanwhile, regular users can run it in read-only mode to explore what packages are available without accidentally modifying their systems. The interface’s progress bar, accompanied by an option to toggle more detailed views, keeps operations transparent and accessible.

Additionally, preferences—such as summary page settings and countdown timers—are saved for future sessions, offering a more personalized and consistent workflow over time.

However, as with any early-stage software, some hurdles remain. Since repository refresh operations and GPG key handling have not yet been fully integrated, users are advised to manually refresh repositories by running sudo zypper ref before launching YQPkg.

Although the development team expects to address these omissions soon, users are recommended not to rely on YQPkg yet. The reason is simple – some known bugs and potential issues still need to be ironed out.

Future updates promise enhanced error handling, improved GPG key management, and more robust repository refresh prompts—features likely to streamline the user experience further and mitigate the manual steps that early adopters need to handle.

Moreover, introducing flexible summary views will allow users to revisit completed tasks or revert to previous steps, ensuring that YQPkg remains adaptable and responsive to changing needs.

Lastly, the big question on every eager openSUSE user’s mind is: When can they try out YQPkg? Well, you’ll need to hang tight just a little longer. The alpha version will be available soon in the official distribution repositories and will be ready for installation.

Instructions and the current development status are available via the project’s GitHub repository. For more information, refer to openSUSE’s announcement.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 69%

Related Posts