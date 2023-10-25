The End of an Era: openSUSE Calls for Fresh Logo Submissions

The openSUSE Project has announced a contest for a new logo as well as for the Tumbleweed, Leap, Slowroll, and Kalpa variants.

Believe it or not, prepare to say goodbye to the sweet green chameleon beloved by countless open-source enthusiasts around the world. In an exciting turn of events, the openSUSE Project has signaled the dawn of a new age for its brand.

Just as a chameleon shifts its hue to match its environment, openSUSE is also moving with a change that reflects its evolving mission, the community’s diverse ideas, and the project’s continued growth.

In this regard, openSUSE, which has become synonymous with its recognizable green chameleon, is stepping into a new phase of its journey and inviting you to participate.

Yes, that’s right – you might be the author of the future identity of one of the most recognizable symbols in the Linux ecosystem – the openSUSE logo.

openSUSE Logo

The project just announced a contest inviting artists and enthusiasts to design fresh logos, not just for the main project but also for its variants: Tumbleweed, Leap, Slowroll, and Kalpa.

The openSUSE Community is considering a new, distinct openSUSE logo to represent the project; essentially, a new chameleon-inspired design. This new logo should complement the brand identity of the openSUSE Project with its distributions.

Why the Change?

There are several reasons. First of all, the openSUSE project has experienced an apparent upsurge in recent years, rapidly increasing its user base and popularity.

Until a few years ago, it limited to the well-known Leap and Tumbleweed varieties; today, openSUSE offers (or plans to offer) a far larger base of offerings in the form of ALP, Slowroll, MicroOS, Kalpa, Aeon, and Leap Micro. More about it here.

By relying on a new logo for its core brand and some of its products, openSUSE will unify its recognition and strengthen its visual identity.

Furthermore, the project’s current logo is very close to SUSE’s old one; a new logo would set the two apart and give the project a unique look and feel.

Last but not least, let’s not forget some purely technical considerations following logotype best practices. For example, the Tumbleweed logo, with its wide design based on thin lines, caused visibility and recognition issues, which will be avoided with its new logo.

But while the Leap logo does not currently have the same issues, the openSUSE community decided that, given the impending change to the main brand’s identity, it is reasonable to assume that Leap, the most well-known product, should keep up and get a new identity.

openSUSE Is Calling All Creatives

As a result of all the above, the openSUSE community invites individuals from all over the world to contribute concepts for a new project logo as well as for the Tumbleweed, Leap, Slowroll, and Kalpa variants that will represent the project’s unique brand for years to come.

The contest is an excellent opportunity to showcase your creativity, contribute to one of the leading open-source projects, and leave a lasting mark on the community.

Of course, some technical specifications must be followed when designing a new logo; comprehensive details on these and the procedure for submitting a logo are available here. The announcement and more information on the topic are here. The branding guidelines are here.

Wrapping Up

There’s no denying that in the tapestry of technological evolution, some threads carry memories, emotions, and a legacy that is hard to replace. The chameleon, a cherished emblem of openSUSE, has been one such irreplaceable thread.

However, at the same time, we welcome the move undertaken with an eye to the future, eagerly anticipating the fresh symbols that will represent openSUSE and its variants.

The spirit of innovation and community collaboration has always been at the heart of openSUSE, and this logo contest exemplifies just that.

So, what are you waiting for? The logo competition presents you with a golden opportunity to showcase your artistic talents and leave your global footprint in the open-source world.

Unleash your imagination and creativity. We wish you luck!